Work to begin on Beckwith Avenue June 6

On June 6, the City's Public Works and Mobility Department will begin a water main replacement project on Beckwith Avenue. The replacement will affect Woodworth Avenue to Rollins Street.

This project will replace nearly 1,430 linear feet of kalamein steel water main that was originally installed in 1914. The current thin-walled steel is susceptible to corrosion and leaking. Replacing this main will reduce water leakage and improve water service reliability.

Work east of Stephens Avenue is expected to be completed by Aug. 10 and the section west of Stephens Avenue should be completed by Sept. 14. These dates are subject to change due to weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction area. It is suggested that residents plan an alternate route when possible.

For more information or questions, contact Adam March, utility engineer, at 406-529-8835 or MarcshA@ci.missoula.mt/us.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0