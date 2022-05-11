Work to begin on Montana Highway 1 near Philipsburg

The Montana Department of Transportation and Schellinger Construction begin work on Montana Highway 1 near Philipsburg the week of May 16. Weather permitting, construction should take approximately two months.

The project area runs from just north of Sawmill Road in Philipsburg and extends north on MT 1 ending near Jensen Ranch Lane. MDT is resurfacing the road to prolong and preserve the existing pavement.

Improvements on this 17-mile stretch include pavement markings, new roadway signs, guardrail upgrades, shoulder rumble strips and the installation of new centerline rumble strips. There will be seven miles of asphalt overlay within the project limits and a chip-seal for the entire length of the project, as well.

The public is encouraged to contact Missoula District Public Relations Specialist, Megan Redmond at 406-396-1978 or Project Manager, Matt Straub at 406-544-5652 with questions or comments. Comments and questions can also be submitted on line at bit.ly/3yscc4u.

