Work to do: Montana's racial barriers date back to its roots

Great Falls historian Ken Robison didn’t know Ray Howard, a direct descendant of the first black family in Helena.
But Howard’s story had a familiar ring to it.
He was class president and one of the top athletes in Helena High School history. In 1953 Howard came to Missoula to play basketball for the Montana Grizzlies. He and teammate Zip Rhoades of Kalispell were part of the “Fabulous Frosh” team and the only black students on campus.
Howard's experiences are among the many covered in Robison's chapter of “Black Americans and the Civil Rights Movement in the West,” a book edited by Bruce A. Glansrud and Cary D. Wintz and published last year by the University of Oklahoma Press.
In the final weeks of Black History Month, Robison will be talking about and presenting his findings twice — at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Montana Historical Society in Helena and Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. at Cassiopeia Books in Great Falls. He’s calling the programs what he called his chapter, “Breaking Racial Barriers in Montana.”
The book's scope and Robison’s talks are specific to the black experience, even though the American Indian population in the state has always far outnumbered that of blacks. In 1960, at the dawn of the Civil Rights era, there were roughly 1,500 African Americans living in Montana and some 21,000 Native Americans.
Howard died in Helena in 2013 after writing a graceful 3,600-word memoir/obituary that makes no mention of racial challenges he faced. His widow, Charlene Nava, related some of them to Robison, about how Howard, Rhoades and hall-of-fame athletic trainer Naseby Rhinehart were refused service at some Missoula restaurants in the 1950s. If the same thing happened when the Grizzlies went on the road to places like Denver, the whole team walked out in a demonstration of unity.
“Ray Howard’s experience in Helena was very similar to a classmate of mine, Wade Parker, who was president of our senior class at Great Falls High in the 1950s,” Robison said in an interview last month. “He was immensely popular, yet when he walked out of the doors of the school he wasn’t invited to the private parties, he certainly couldn’t date white girls.”
It was a form of what he called “a kinder and gentler form of discrimination.”
“Both socially and in jobs, the young blacks were facing what their parents had faced their whole lives if they were longtime Montanans,” Robison said. “They could vote, they could have really decent and sometimes great experiences in school, but they couldn’t join most clubs or unions. Things were very separate but equal.”
He makes the case that efforts by the likes of U.S. Senators Mike Mansfield and Lee Metcalf to pass the Civil Rights Act in 1964, and pioneering clauses in a new state constitution in 1972 helped change the tenor of racial discrimination and set Montana on a new trajectory.
Robison is author or co-author of nine books, including “Montana Territory and the Civil War” and “Yankees and Rebels on the Upper Missouri.” He has contributed a chapter in Bob Swartout’s “Montana: A Cultural Medley” on the black-owned Great Falls jazz club, the Ozark Club, in the 1940s and ‘50s and owner Leo LaMarr’s role in breaking racial barriers in the Electric City.
Montana, among all the western territories and states, was forged politically by a “very, very strong southern secessionist influence” during and after the Civil War, Robison said.
It was “the exile of choice for thousands of border state and southern secessionists” who controlled the territorial legislature, passing such legislation as school segregation in 1872. That law was repealed in 1895, but “nostalgia for the South lingered into the twentieth century with the Daughters of the Confederacy erecting a prominent fountain in Helena … in 1916 honoring Confederate veterans,” Robison wrote.
Anti-black unions built their power in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and if anything the discrimination in Montana grew worse after the turn of the century. In 1909 Montana passed a law prohibiting whites to marry blacks or Chinese. Japanese were added to the prohibited list later. Even those who assisted in interracial marriages could be fined $500 and sentenced to six months in jail, Robison wrote. The anti-miscegenation laws remained in effect until 1953.
Meanwhile, the silent film “The Birth of a Nation” that came out in 1915 didn’t help matters. It was originally called “The Clansman.”
“A horrendously racist film,” Robison said.
He focused most of his treatise on post-World War II and three cities in which he found the most compelling stories: Great Falls, Helena and Missoula.
The military has been a key driver of what influxes of African Americans Montana has seen — veterans of the Civil War and “buffalo soldiers” of the Indian wars in the 19th century, and airmen at air bases in Great Falls starting in World War II.
Later, sports brought blacks like Howard and Rhoades to college campuses, where their experiences in the 1950s and early ‘60s were mixed.
“Montana had a small black population but was pretty blatantly discriminatory against blacks in the three cities I focused on,” Robison said. “Blacks weren’t welcomed in the restaurants, nightclubs or barbershops. There was a very much unwritten set of rules as to how young blacks could participate in the community.”
As popular as he was at Helena High, if Howard stopped in the hallway to talk to a white girl, an administrator might say, “You know that’s not too good an idea, Ray. You’d better be careful.”
At UM, he couldn’t have coffee with a girl. “If he did so fraternity boys would get upset and ostracize the girl,” Robison said.
After graduating in 1958, Howard made “strenuous efforts” to get a teaching/coaching job in Montana to no avail. A teaching career led first to Red Deer, Alberta, then to professorships at Northern Colorado and San Diego State before he retired and moved home to Helena in 1990.
Robison starts his essay with a story from the mid-1950s, when a friend invited Alma Jacobs to lunch at a restaurant in downtown Great Falls. Head of the Great Falls Public Library at the time, Jacobs became Montana's first black state librarian in 1973.
Jacobs "responded with resignation" to the friend's invitation.
"I don’t think they’ll let me in,” she said.
And they wouldn’t.
“Not even the director of the Great Falls Library would be admitted to a downtown restaurant in Jim Crow-era Great Falls,” Robison wrote. “This was a typical scene and problem throughout Montana of the 1950s.
“Even though we didn’t have Black Panther parties and we didn’t have a lot of strife, the racial environment from territorial days up until at least the 1960s was pretty disgraceful,” Robison told the Missoulian. “Things have improved immensely, but we’re not there yet. I’m sure if you talk to Native Americans, they might agree.”