Work to do: Montana's racial barriers date back to its roots

Howard died in Helena in 2013 after writing a graceful 3,600-word memoir/obituary that makes no mention of racial challenges he faced. His widow, Charlene Nava, related some of them to Robison, about how Howard, Rhoades and hall-of-fame athletic trainer Naseby Rhinehart were refused service at some Missoula restaurants in the 1950s. If the same thing happened when the Grizzlies went on the road to places like Denver, the whole team walked out in a demonstration of unity.

“Ray Howard’s experience in Helena was very similar to a classmate of mine, Wade Parker, who was president of our senior class at Great Falls High in the 1950s,” Robison said in an interview last month. “He was immensely popular, yet when he walked out of the doors of the school he wasn’t invited to the private parties, he certainly couldn’t date white girls.”

It was a form of what he called “a kinder and gentler form of discrimination.”

“Both socially and in jobs, the young blacks were facing what their parents had faced their whole lives if they were longtime Montanans,” Robison said. “They could vote, they could have really decent and sometimes great experiences in school, but they couldn’t join most clubs or unions. Things were very separate but equal.”