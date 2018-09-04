The construction work you may have noticed on the Hip Strip in the last week is part of a large Missoula project to make sidewalks and streets more accessible to those in wheelchairs, scooters and other mobility-aiding devices.
The improvements are meant to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990.
Improvements to sidewalk corners will allow all users to get on and off sidewalks with more ease. Since the project began in April, about 200 curb ramps have been updated on Orange Street, Stephens Avenue, Gerald Avenue, Fifth Street and Sixth Street in Missoula.
Updates include new, reformed curb ramps and wider sidewalk openings at intersections. According to project managers, all of these improvements mean that commuters on foot, users with limited mobility and users with strollers, walkers and other wheeled devices will be able to use the sidewalk approaches with more ease.
“All pedestrians will enjoy more walkable sidewalks once the upgrades have been made,” according to Sarah Knobel with Big Sky Public Relations, a firm hired by the Montana Department of Transportation to keep the public informed about the project.
Knife River is the prime contractor on the initiative.
“The Missoula community told us which access points are really important for them, and we’re using that information to increase access to schools, social services and businesses,” said Bob Vosen, District Construction Engineer for MDT. “Our planning process was really informed by the needs of the community and we’re pleased to be bringing these updates to central pedestrian areas.”
During the construction, travelers on Higgins Avenue may experience delays and traffic congestion. Vehicle traffic will be narrowed to one lane in some sections; currently, a single northbound lane is open from Brooks to Fourth Street on the east side of Higgins Avenue. In mid-September, the single lane closure will move to the west side of Higgins and a single southbound lane will be open. Commuters are encouraged to plan a few minutes of additional travel time when passing through the area. To make improvements, Knife River will excavate street corners and fully rebuild each corner to ADA compliant specifications.
The work paused over the Labor Day weekend, but will resume on the east side of Higgins Avenue from Brooks to Fourth Street on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 a.m. There will be limited lane closures but slower speeds will be required. Construction is expected to be ongoing until early October.
The Montana Department of Transportation formalized its statewide commitment to accessibility with the ADA Transition Plan initiated in July 2016. With this project, nearly 90 intersections in Missoula will undergo construction to help meet the objectives identified in the plan.
Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday during each week. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to be mindful of other users, and should obey all posted work zone signage. Pedestrians are encouraged to use alternative routes during construction, such as neighboring streets.
The public is encouraged to call 406-207-4484 with any questions regarding the project.