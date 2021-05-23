Workarounds developing for Glacier traffic

As Glacier National Park visitors brace for traffic bottlenecks at the two main entrances, some local businesses have set up workarounds for non-motorized visitors.
Last Friday, Glacier Guides started shuttling bicyclists through the West Glacier entrance, delivering visitors to Apgar, Lake McDonald and Avalanche along the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Shuttle riders do not have to have the advance entry tickets, but do still need a regular park pass to get in plus the shuttle's $35 cost.
“We’re already seeing that pandemic pent-up demand,” Glacier Guides marketing director Courtney Stone said on Friday. “People are wanting to get outdoors. The bike shuttle fits in nicely, as a way to explore the park without having to take another 15 vehicles in there.”
The bike shuttle service lasts until the main Going-to-the-Sun Road is open to motorists, Stone said. Its vans enter at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and return for pickup about five hours later. Reservations are required, as are masks when riding in the vehicles.
For the first time in its history, Glacier National Park imposed an advanced ticket requirement for motorists wanting to drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road this summer. About three-quarters of the available $2 tickets sold out on the first day they were offered on Reservations.gov on April 28. More tickets will be released on a rolling 48-hour advance availability for daily entry.
Snowplows on the west side of the park had reached Logan Pass on the Continental Divide on Friday. But avalanche activity has limited hiker and bicycle access to the Loop, about halfway up the mountainside road.
Eastside travelers can drive cars to the Jackson Glacier Overlook and go by foot or bike to about half a mile from Siyeh Bend. Going-to-the-Sun typically opens to motorists around the first week of July, but weather conditions can push that date earlier or later.
Visitors driving into the park through West Glacier and St. Mary must have a park entry pass (which is good for a family group). The vehicle entry tickets are required between May 28 and Sept. 6, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors with reservations on one of the interior tour boats, hotels or other services have their entry ticket included in their reservation.
The private red “Jammer” shuttle buses operated by Glacier National Park Lodges have not posted an operating schedule yet, although guests staying at the hotels should be able to book tours as the season gets underway, according to the company’s website.
Glacier Park’s internal shuttle system has also shifted to a ticketed ridership, with $1 tickets becoming available starting June 1 on Reservations.gov. Any pedestrian over age 2 needs a ticket to ride between July 1 and Labor Day Weekend. The tickets can be reserved in one-hour increments between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. Availability depends on the number of seats, with high-traffic times harder to reserve. Shuttles run until 8 p.m., with the last downhill rides from Logan Pass departing at 7 p.m.
Visitors staying overnight in any of the park’s interior hotels or campgrounds can validate their shuttle tickets up to 72 hours in advance at one of the park’s visitor centers, Apgar or St. Mary.
Park shuttle routes have a reduced number of stops compared to previous years. Hikers intending to use the shuttle as a link to a parked vehicle should consult the routes to ensure connections.
All public access to the Many Glacier Valley is closed until Friday, May 28 due to road repair work.
Motorists should expect delays on Highway 2 along Glacier’s southern border for much of the summer between Hungry Horse and Nyack Flats. Highway 89 east and south of St. Mary will also experience road-construction delays. A 5.25-mile stretch of the Camas Road north of Apgar has road construction as well as a new entrance station planned this summer.
And starting in August, the Inside North Fork Road will get new bridges over Logging, Quartz, Anaconda, Dutch and Camas creeks, blocking hiker and biker access between Polebridge and Camas Creek.