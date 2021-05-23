Workarounds developing for Glacier traffic

Snowplows on the west side of the park had reached Logan Pass on the Continental Divide on Friday. But avalanche activity has limited hiker and bicycle access to the Loop, about halfway up the mountainside road.

Eastside travelers can drive cars to the Jackson Glacier Overlook and go by foot or bike to about half a mile from Siyeh Bend. Going-to-the-Sun typically opens to motorists around the first week of July, but weather conditions can push that date earlier or later.

Visitors driving into the park through West Glacier and St. Mary must have a park entry pass (which is good for a family group). The vehicle entry tickets are required between May 28 and Sept. 6, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors with reservations on one of the interior tour boats, hotels or other services have their entry ticket included in their reservation.

The private red “Jammer” shuttle buses operated by Glacier National Park Lodges have not posted an operating schedule yet, although guests staying at the hotels should be able to book tours as the season gets underway, according to the company’s website.