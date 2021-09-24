Workers face uncertain future as Fred's Lounge strip club closes

The workers employed at Fred's Lounge, a strip club between Missoula and Frenchtown that's been in operation for decades, are dismayed at the sudden announcement that the business is closing permanently.
The last day that Fred's will be open is Saturday, Sept. 25. The business announced in late August that it is closing permanently.
The Missoulian spoke with owner Jo Krieg, who said she had been running the business for almost four decades.
"I've been doing it for 40 years and I want to retire," she said.
When asked what kind of memories she had from running the place for so long, Krieg simply said "both good and bad."
Krieg confirmed that she's selling the liquor license, but the process is still being "worked out by the state" and she declined to name the buyer.
The closure means there is only one strip club left in Missoula, the Fox Club.
For the workers at Fred's, the future is uncertain.
"The closure is so sudden," said a dancer who requested the Missoulian use only her stage name, Allie. "It upends my whole life. I work at the Fox Club too but they already can’t accommodate all the dancers that want to schedule shifts there. Fred’s closure will make that issue even worse."
Fred's closure effectively means dancers either have to retire from the industry or travel to faraway clubs, she said.
"This is happening just as sex workers are grappling with several threats to their income," she said. "Not only have many strip clubs gone out of business during the pandemic, but online platforms seem like a less and less reliable source of income as financial institutions seem more reticent to associate themselves with porn sites."
Getting a different job isn't that easy for dancers either, she noted.
"Switching careers isn’t easy for us as 'gaps' in employment can be problematic," Allie explained. "Plus, dancers are independent contractors, not employees, meaning we have a harder time accessing unemployment benefits."
With housing prices on the rise in Missoula, she said the future is risky.
"I’m just very worried about the members of my community being able to survive, especially here in Missoula where the cost of living has gone up so dramatically recently."
Another dancer, who also asked to remain anonymous, said she's worked at Fred's for five years but considered it a second home.
"It's a huge disappointment for a lot of girls," she said. "The 'truck stop' strip club obviously provided dancing but we were also truck drivers' friends, therapists, comic relief. You'd meet the most interesting people, from drivers with parrots to philosophers who knew every poem in the book."
The Fox Club has different rules and hours and just isn't an option for many of the dancers at Fred's, she said, adding that the clientele at the Fox Club doesn't appreciate all body types.
"Fred's was extremely special, and it's a shame no one else got the chance to keep it running before they sold the liquor license," she said. "I know there were a lot of people willing to try to keep it running."
A third longtime dancer, who also requested anonymity, said Fred's had a relaxed environment and was one of the cleanest clubs she's worked at.
The pandemic was hard on dancers, she said.
"When COVID hit, there were a lot of girls that struggled getting (unemployment benefits)," she said. "The process was confusing, and it's not really friendly towards independent contractors, especially sex workers."
Dancers walk a fine line between being employees and contractors, she said.
"Sadly, it's not the best of both worlds," she said. "We're expected to work as employees but with none of the perks."