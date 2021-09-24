Workers face uncertain future as Fred's Lounge strip club closes

Fred's closure effectively means dancers either have to retire from the industry or travel to faraway clubs, she said.

"This is happening just as sex workers are grappling with several threats to their income," she said. "Not only have many strip clubs gone out of business during the pandemic, but online platforms seem like a less and less reliable source of income as financial institutions seem more reticent to associate themselves with porn sites."

Getting a different job isn't that easy for dancers either, she noted.

"Switching careers isn’t easy for us as 'gaps' in employment can be problematic," Allie explained. "Plus, dancers are independent contractors, not employees, meaning we have a harder time accessing unemployment benefits."

With housing prices on the rise in Missoula, she said the future is risky.

"I’m just very worried about the members of my community being able to survive, especially here in Missoula where the cost of living has gone up so dramatically recently.​"

Another dancer, who also asked to remain anonymous, said she's worked at Fred's for five years but considered it a second home.