Skye McGinty, executive director of All Nations Health Center, will join Melody Cunningham, a Partners Hope Foundation board member and hospice and palliative care specialist, for a discussion on hospice in rural and Indigenous communities.

The workshop will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19 on the fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

McGinty and Cunningham will discuss access to care in rural areas, community caregivers and the challenges and desire for people who are dying to stay in their homes.