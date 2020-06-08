Worn flags to be retired in flames Sunday at Missoula Flag Day ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Somewhere between 300 and 500 tattered American flags will be lowered Sunday into a ceremonial flame in Missoula in what Susan Campbell Reneau calls a "lovely and necessary" observance.

The annual Flag Day ritual will begin at 4 p.m. in an open American Legion Post 27 field south of the Legion's Lindborg-Cregg Field and north of the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery on Tower Road.

Military veterans from the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 honor guard will be on hand to retire torn, tattered and faded flags. A history of the American flag will follow an opening prayer. Veterans from Ravalli and Missoula counties will lower the flags into the flames, and Taps will be played by a member of the VFW Post 209 honor guard.

Reneau asked that anyone with a worn-out American, POW-MIA, or Montana flag that needs to be properly retired bring it to the ceremony or drop it off at Missoula Textile on Russell Street or downtown Missoula, or at American Legion Post 27, 845 Ronan St. in Missoula.

For more information, contact Reneau at 719-661-4037 or at bluemountain@montana.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0