'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.

The vociferous crowd Tuesday night received support from the board, which unanimously denied James Barnett’s request to create River Highlands, a 455-unit development along River Road, south of U.S. Highway 2 and east of the Flathead River Bridge.

The board decided not to recommend Barnett’s request for a zoning map amendment and planned unit development for the project. Next, the proposals go to the Columbia Falls City Council for a decision.

In a public comment, Columbia Falls former Mayor Gary Hall called the River Highlands request “the worst proposal ever presented in this community.”

Hall, along with a slew of other public commenters at the nearly six-hour meeting, listed concerns with environmental, traffic and population impacts from the potential development.

Public commenters estimated River Highlands would create between 22% and 25% population growth for the city.

Emergency services, the school system and local roads would all be overburdened by the creation of River Highlands, public commenters argued.

“This type of development will change Columbia Falls forever,” warned Scot Schermerhorn.

In addition to the issues with the development itself, the outspoken audience packed into the Junior High Cafetorium repeatedly criticized the planning board for imposing a three-minute time limit on each public comment.

At around 10:20 p.m., attorney Lintsey Hromadka refused to finish her comment within the allotted three minutes, prompting an immediate recess and a visit with a security officer who threatened to charge her with disorderly conduct if she continued to speak.

“I am not voluntarily leaving, just for the record,” she said. “I am doing this so I am not charged and have to charge my clients for my ticket.”

Only one public commenter spoke in favor of the development.

Kim Morisaki with the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust argued for the project because of its potential benefits to the creation of affordable housing.

One acre of the 49 acres in the proposal would be set aside for community land trust homes. In Kalispell, this style of homes sells for under $200,000, according to Morisaki.

“That’s not going to happen in this community unless we get really creative and innovative about what we’re doing,” she said.

Barnett’s representative from WGM Group, Mike Brodie, also gave a presentation supporting the project Tuesday night.

He cited the Columbia Falls Growth Policy, which indicates the city will need 300 new housing units by 2025 and another 336 by 2030.

The proposal, Brodie said, “supports your growth and potentially revitalization of your industrial park and bringing new jobs and continuing to grow the economy of Columbia Falls.”

Along with the housing benefit, Brodie highlighted the environmental protections included in the project. 21.5 of the 49 acres would be set aside for park and open space, and there would be 300-foot setbacks throughout most of the property, he said.

Brodie also addressed the prevalent concern among public commenters over the possibility of boring underneath the Flathead River to install utility infrastructure there.

“This is not a small undertaking to do this but it is done with extreme care and extreme amount of design and consideration for the materials, consideration for quality control in construction,” he said.

Nonetheless, Brodie’s assurances weren’t enough to assuage fears over negative impacts from the development. Board members were universally opposed to the proposal.

“I just think it’s a very large project in the wrong spot,” said Board Member Patti Singer as midnight drew near on Tuesday night.

“It’s like a rack of dominoes and I don’t want to tip that first domino over,” Board Member Steve Duffy said.