'Worthy of celebration': Missoula schools celebrate graduating class of 2022

Parents, friends, teachers and other community members celebrated over 800 graduates from Missoula County Public Schools' three largest high schools in ceremonies on a rainy Saturday.

The graduates didn’t seem fazed by the weather and were eager to start the next chapter of their lives. Hellgate High School Principal Judson Miller found the weather fitting for this year’s graduating class.

“It’s kind of fun,” Miller said. "We’re going out the way that the class came in — just being a little bit different."

The crowd for the Big Sky ceremony at noon bore most of the day's drizzle, with some graduates donning plastic rain ponchos and umbrellas dotting the stage and stands at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

But adjusting to the rain was easy for the class of 2022 — a class that entered their high school journeys innocuously, only to have the rug pulled out from under them as sophomores with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From there, the students weathered remote instruction, mask policy, new cleaning protocols and other hurdles with resilience and flexibility in order to make it to this finish line.

“Although their paths to graduation and the journey ahead of them are all different, today marks a collective milestone,” said Sentinel High School assistant principal Brian Fortmann. “This milestone is the result of academic achievement, hard work, resilience and the partnership between community, parents, staff and students through some of the most challenging times we’ve ever experienced.”

Barrett Clement, the senior student speaker for Sentinel selected by his peers, encouraged his classmates to continue learning in any setting.

“Today is undoubtedly a milestone worthy of celebration, but it is by no means the end of anything except structure,” Clement said. "It doesn’t matter if you go on to college, or a job, or living in a van down by the river. Your education continues, your responsibility continues.”

Sentinel science teacher Elizabeth Rugh said in her commencement address that she didn’t want to offer the graduates advice, but rather encouraged students to appreciate the teachers who made them think.

“Perhaps you’ll be better prepared for change by acclimatizing yourself to it on your own terms when the opportunity presents itself,” Rugh said. “Change yourself and be changed by those around you, but carry forward the truest parts of yourself.”

Big Sky’s student body president Jake Gardanier spoke about his experience on the basketball team and losing to the Bozeman Hawks during the state tournament. After the loss, one of his teammates asked him what was wrong.

“There is nothing wrong with failing as long as we keep trying and keep moving forward,” Gardanier said.

After losing the game, the Eagles clawed their way into third place by winning three straight games in the tournament.

“Remember this while you’re struggling," Gardanier said. "Rock bottom can also be a great foundation on which to build and which to grow.”

Rilee Zilkey was selected by Big Sky’s graduating class to offer a commencement address. She started her teaching career at Big Sky just four years ago, when the graduates were first freshmen.

“No matter what direction you choose, you are all moving forward," Zilkey said. "Never forget that. Sometimes the world will feel like it’s crumbling around you, but you have a choice and that choice is to continue moving forward.”

Nearly 75 seniors graduated from Willard Alternative High School in a ceremony on Thursday evening. The 29 seniors graduating from Seeley-Swan High School will be recognized in a ceremony on Sunday in Seeley Lake at 1 p.m.

