Writing Coaches of Montana seeking community volunteers

Writing Coaches of Montana seeks community members in Missoula and Ravalli Counties to participate in its coaching program with the mission of helping local students improve their writing skills. Specifically, the program seeks to help students think critically about their writing assignments so they can become confident and competent writers in all aspects.

No experience is necessary because volunteers will learn more about the program and best writing instruction practices while being trained by qualified individuals. To become a volunteer, community members can attend one of the upcoming training sessions.

An in-person training at the University of Montana in Missoula takes place Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6-8:45 p.m. A virtual training will take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6-8:45 p.m.

For information on these training sessions, email Writing Coaches Missoula and Ravalli Coordinator, Kat Jackson at kat@writingcoachesofmontana.org or visit writingcoachesofmontana.org/get-involved.

During the 2022-2023 school year, volunteers will coach in-person at schools or online using Google Meet. Coaches may choose their preference of in-person or virtual coaching when offered.

During the 2021-2022 school year Cassie Sheets, the program’s executive director, along with Jackson and Jeanne Wdowin, Flathead Coordinator, ran a coaching program in the following schools: Big Sky High School, Columbia Falls High School, Corvallis High School, C.S. Hamilton High School, Kalispell Middle School, Meadow Hill Middle School, Muldown Elementary School, Porter Middle School, Sentinel High School, Washington Middle School, Whitefish High School, Whitefish Middle School, Willard Alternative High School. During the 2022-2023 school year, WCM plans to partner with these and additional school partners beyond Western Montana.