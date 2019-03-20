A vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 90 struck a semi-trailer on Wednesday afternoon in a crash that closed all lanes of the highway, authorities said.
According to authorities on the scene, the vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes when it collided with a semi-trailer traveling westbound in its proper lanes.
The crash closed all four lanes of Interstate 90 between the Van Buren Street exit and East Missoula. Debris from the crash was scattered across all four lanes of the interstate, and the top of the semi's cab ended up in the eastbound lanes.
