WWAMI celebrates 50 years training future doctors in Montana

The WWAMI Medical Education Program is celebrating 50 years of educating medical students from Montana through the University of Washington’s School of Medicine this year.

The program aims to increase opportunities for Montana students to attend medical school while also raising the number of physicians in their home states. Its acronym represents the five rural states that make up the cooperative medical education program: Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

“There was general agreement when Montana joined WWAMI in 1973 that Montana needed more physicians and this was the way to do it,” said Martin Teintze, the director of WWAMI at Montana State University.

Through WWAMI, Montana students are able to pay in-state tuition while earning their degrees, which makes it more cost-effective for many aspiring physicians in the state.

Montana’s first WWAMI class started in 1973 at MSU with 10 students. Since then, more than 1,000 Montanans have enrolled in the program and 350 WWAMI graduates serve as physicians in the state. Students who do not work in Montana within a year of completing the program repay a portion of the subsidy they received from the state.

The class size that is admitted to the program has increased over the years. In 1975, WWAMI began accepting 20 students each year, which was raised to 30 students with support from the Montana Legislature in 2013.

A Missoula track was added to Montana’s WWAMI program in July 2008 and now offers rotations and clerkships in areas such as anesthesiology, ophthalmology, neurology and multiple areas of pediatric care later in their education.

Educating medical students is a long process beginning with four years of medical school and anywhere from three to five years of residency depending on their specialty.

“The average age of the population in Montana is going up, and therefore the need for medical care is also rising,” Teintze said. “We are also facing a wave of physician retirements at a time when the need for more physicians due to the aging population is increasing and the situation is even more dire in rural parts of Montana.”

Montana WWAMI students begin their experience with 18 months of instruction at MSU from professors and physicians at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. After that, they spend two and a half years doing clinical rotations across Montana and other sites in the WWAMI region.

Within WWAMI is the Targeted Rural Under Served Track, also known as TRUST, which connects 12 students in each class to underserved communities. There are 11 TRUST sites in Montana including Miles City, Libby, Dillon and Glasgow.