WWII bomber to visit Missoula in historic week

Enman’s grandson, pilot Eric Komberec, is president of the museum and was one of the leaders of the massive mission. His partner, Bryan Douglass, detailed it in his book “Every Reason to Fail,” which went on sale earlier this summer.

“Maid in the Shade” came off an assembly line in Kansas City in 1944 as the Army Air Force’s N43-35972. She was based in Corsica and flew bombing raids, mostly of railroad bridges, for the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron from Nov. 4 to Dec. 31 of that year.

The bomber was turned into a trainer plane after the war at a number of stations from the East Coast to McChord Air Force Base in Washington. After a career as an insecticide sprayer in Alabama in the early 1960s and several years in storage, the plane was donated to the Commemorative Air Force (the Confederate Air Force at the time) in Mesa, Arizona.

The “Maid” returned to the air in 2009 after a stop-and-start restoration period that stretched to 28 years. Her name was agreed upon by the restorers because she spent so much of that time in the hangar and out of the Arizona sun. The nose art depicts a woman in a bikini lying under a palm tree, the outline of Corsica in the background.