WWII bomber to visit Missoula in historic week

She’s not from these parts, but a World War II warplane that’s coming to Missoula next week speaks to some Montana legends.
“Maid in the Shade” is a restored B-25 bomber that flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia in late 1944. The aircraft is on the Montana leg of the Commemorative Air Force of Arizona’s Flying Legends of Victory tour.
After a week in Bozeman, she’ll touch down at Missoula International and taxi to the Museum of Mountain Flying on Monday, Aug. 31, and stay here through Labor Day, Sept. 7. That means the Maid will be here on Sept. 2, the day the world commemorates the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Japan to end World War II.
Those were B-25s that carried Montanans David Thatcher and Ed Saylor into history as part of the Doolittle Raids over Tokyo in 1942. And it was a B-25 that Malcolm “Mac” Enman of Drummond commanded in three major campaigns against the Japanese, earning a Distinguished Flying Cross with a cluster and the Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters, among other decorations.
The nose art on Enman’s airplane was a lady that he may have meant to remind him of Margery McRae, the girl back home who became his wife in 1943. He called his plane Miss Montana, the same name the Museum of Mountain Flying adopted for the historic DC-3/C-47 it restored and flew to Europe for the 75th commemoration of D-Day last year.
Enman’s grandson, pilot Eric Komberec, is president of the museum and was one of the leaders of the massive mission. His partner, Bryan Douglass, detailed it in his book “Every Reason to Fail,” which went on sale earlier this summer.
“Maid in the Shade” came off an assembly line in Kansas City in 1944 as the Army Air Force’s N43-35972. She was based in Corsica and flew bombing raids, mostly of railroad bridges, for the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron from Nov. 4 to Dec. 31 of that year.
The bomber was turned into a trainer plane after the war at a number of stations from the East Coast to McChord Air Force Base in Washington. After a career as an insecticide sprayer in Alabama in the early 1960s and several years in storage, the plane was donated to the Commemorative Air Force (the Confederate Air Force at the time) in Mesa, Arizona.
The “Maid” returned to the air in 2009 after a stop-and-start restoration period that stretched to 28 years. Her name was agreed upon by the restorers because she spent so much of that time in the hangar and out of the Arizona sun. The nose art depicts a woman in a bikini lying under a palm tree, the outline of Corsica in the background.
“Maid in the Shade” made a previous trip to Missoula in late August 2012 with a dozen classic airplanes.
Ground tours of the 76-year-old bomber will be available all week. Flights on “Maid in the Shade” will be offered on the last four days of the plane’s stay, Sept. 4-7. (See box for details.)
