A developer with a long-standing project in the works near the Wye was eager to secure approvals from the Missoula County Commissioners in order to move ahead with his development Thursday.

Ron Ewart with the O’Keefe Ranch subdivision received a green light for a condition amendment, phasing plan modification and subdivision improvement agreement for the property that was first approved in 2005.

Initially, O’Keefe Ranch was projected to contain 197 lots on 80 acres consisting of nine phases. In 2021, the phase total was reduced to eight. Final plat of Phase One was approved in March 2022.

“Overall the project has received multiple plat adjustments, condition amendments and some phasing plan modifications,” said planner Bailey Minnich on Thursday.

One change discussed Thursday pertained to a proposed trail that is no longer feasible to build because of an expanded drainage system for stormwater.

“We’ve seen this over the last couple of years that the Wye area has been changing as far as ground water, wells in this location,” said Minnich. “So it does make sense that obviously it’s been a lot of change since 2005.”

In addition, the phasing plan modification asked for a reordering of the phases, as well as additions of three lots to Phase Six and six lots to Phase Four. The expiration date on the phasing ultimately won’t change, Minnich pointed out. The final filing date for the last phase is scheduled for 2031.

The necessary subdivision improvements, meanwhile, are targeted for March 20, 2024.

“As is common in a larger subdivision, we have some public improvements that have yet to be completed, but the developer, like you heard, is very eager to file the final plat,” said attorney John Hart.

“I’m sorry we keep having to come back to you,” Ewart told the county commissioners, “but we’re finding ways to do things better or react to situations and so on.”