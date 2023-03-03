A large industrial subdivision near the Wye Interchange gained momentum Thursday with approval by the Missoula County commissioners for Final Plat of Phase 1.

The Riverside Industrial Subdivision consists of 36 lots on 160 acres west of Deschamps Lane and south of Highway 10. Phase 1 involves 25 lots.

The plan was originally approved by the commissioners in August 2022.

The applicant is represented by WGM Group.

Jeff Smith with WGM said: “We’re really just looking forward to getting rolling through design for roads, and trails, and grading, and water and sewer, and wastewater, and fire suppression, etc.”

The county received no public comments on the phasing proposal, and Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Juanita Vero were quick to approve it with minimal discussion.