The nearly century-old Firestone Building in downtown Missoula went down this week to make way for a new six-story, $22 million hotel with a public rooftop bar.
HomeBase Partners, a Bozeman-based development group, has begun construction on the 105-room AC Hotel at 139 E. Main St. It’s expected to be open in late 2020.
Andy Holloran, the founder and CEO at HomeBase, expects that the new hotel will create 40 new jobs and will increase the city’s tax base by nearly $500,000. The pre-development property tax assessment on the Firestone Building, which was built in 1925, was just $15,081 in 2018.
The hotel lies in the Front Street Urban Renewal District, and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved $1.8 million in Tax Increment Financing to assist the developers with environmental abatement, deconstruction and public street and lighting improvements. HomeBase also built the nearby 175-room Residence Inn by Marriott at the site of the old Missoula Mercantile. That project also includes nine retail businesses and restaurants on the ground floor.
Pre-development property taxes for The Mercantile were $20,000 per year, and current assessments are $501,000 in property taxes per year. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency approved $3.6 million in TIF financing for the Marriott, including funds to deconstruct the historic old building.
“We’re honored to deliver the AC Hotel Missoula project to the Missoula community,” Holloran said in an email. “HomeBase Partners is a strong supporter of the TIF program and its significant benefits for projects like The Mercantile. Without this funding mechanism through our partners with the City of Missoula, this project would not be possible.”
The increase in property taxes from both projects will be nearly $1 million per year. That money goes to the Front Street Urban Renewal District and some of it will be used to pay back the TIF financing until the district sunsets in 2044.
“This investment is what gives back to the community, revitalizes neighborhoods and is the economic catalyst for continued partnerships,” Holloran said. “We love seeing funds going back to Missoula businesses and residents to improve the corridor for years to come.”
He noted that both projects involved redeveloping lots that contained old blighted buildings that hadn’t been renovated in many decades.
“By investing in densely populated areas, our work allows us to keep Missoula’s open spaces open,” Holloran said in an email. “We want to keep development in our downtown corridor so we can all still enjoy a peaceful walk by beautiful recreational areas, just minutes away.”
The new AC Hotel will consist of 70,250 square feet, along with a basement space for a restaurant that will be accessed by the alley. The old Firestone Building had underground parking, and that space will now be reused.
Ellen Buchanan, the director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, told the agency’s board earlier this year that the Firestone Building has been “basically vacant” and has only been used by a few businesses since 2000.
“The longer-term economic impact (of the hotel) will be through the creation of new, permanent jobs and by bringing money from outside of Missoula as a result of guests using the hotel and restaurant,” she said in a memo. “The hotel will have an initial payroll of approximately $1.6 million. These numbers do not include the restaurant that is anticipated to locate in the basement.”
She said the hotel fits in with the agency’s goal of redeveloping blighted areas.
“When the money being spent in the community just for operation of the hotel for food, beverages, supplies, and miscellaneous expenses are considered, the impact of a hotel is significant even beyond the spending by guests in the downtown and surrounding area," she said.
There has been a lot of development and interest in that corner, including rumored plans by a separate group of Bozeman developers to turn the old yellow-colored vacant Days Inn hotel on the southeast corner into a new project.
“The construction of Conflux, renovation of the old hotel on the southeast corner into a 65-room boutique hotel and the construction of the AC by Marriot is going to energize this part of downtown in much the same way that Front Street has been and continues to be transformed,” she said. “It is likely just a matter of time before the CenturyLink building (on the northwest corner) becomes too valuable for its current use and we see a new redevelopment on the last corner.”