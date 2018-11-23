A 70-year-old Frenchtown man is being held on $100,000 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl over the course of several years.
On Nov. 8, the girl disclosed to her school counselor that Thomas David Schwengler had sexually assaulted her at least 10 times.
When Missoula County Sheriff's deputies interviewed Schwengler on Wednesday, he reportedly told detectives he had inappropriately touched her on some occasions, and tried to on others, but the girl's mother had interrupted them. He also admitted to inappropriately touching her on three other occasions, according to court documents.
Schwengler reportedly told investigators it was the girl who "always came on to" him.
The self-employed owner of Schenganator Trucking is charged with three felony counts of sexual assault. The victim was younger than 16 at the time of the alleged assaults. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 100 years per count.