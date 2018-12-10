A 20-year-old Pablo man was killed there in a hit-and-run Saturday.
The victim’s name was Aiden Finley, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced Monday.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 1:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, near mile marker 53 on U.S. 93. The victim, wearing dark clothing, began to cross the highway and was struck by a northbound vehicle. He was moaning when first responders arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office is trying to identify and the driver and the vehicle. Bell, in a press release, wrote that "the Lake County Sheriff Office sends our Condolences to the family of Aiden Finley."