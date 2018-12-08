When an anti-abortion arsonist firebombed the Blue Mountain Clinic in 1993 to stop it from providing legal access to abortions, the clinic’s staff had to decide whether they wanted to press on in the face of danger.
“As our community came together with us in solidarity to rebuild, we realized that our resilience in the face of adversity is truly a reflection of strong community support,” said executive director Annie Hansen.
Now, a quarter-century later, the nonprofit is bursting at the seams with 10,000 patients a year at its location on North California Street. The plan now is to enlarge the building and add an additional provider, with the expectation of increasing patient visits by 35 percent.
The clinic has announced it's raised $1.17 million of the $1.27 million it set as a goal for its “Raise the Roof” capital campaign. The final public phase of seeking donations will allow it to complete a second story on its current facility and rearrange the first floor.
In 2016, a strategic analysis determined the clinic needed to expand its space and hire another clinician in order to continue to provide choice-based health care in Missoula.
“It was a capacity-building grant awarded from Missoula Project for Nonprofit Excellence program at the Missoula Community Foundation that got us to dig deep and focus our efforts. That work was key to getting us to where we are today,” said Trinda Rieck, advancement director for Blue Mountain Clinic. “It laid the foundation for this capital campaign.”
The clinic is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit governed by a volunteer board of directors, and receives no government funding. It was formed in 1997 by a group of feminist women as the first and only clinic providing abortions in the state of Montana. By 1991, the clinic had expanded from strictly reproductive care to offering care for the entire family. Today, it sees roughly 10,000 patients a year.
“We had paid off our existing building that we moved into 25 years ago, which really provided us the opportunity to take on this project,” Hansen said. “We had seen a steady increase in demand for our services over the past several years. The timing was right.”
Rieck said providers have been operating out of closets, and the facility’s lunch room currently serves as a conference room. The money will allow providers to have proper office space for charting and there will be three new exam rooms. By also hiring a new physician, patient wait times are expected to decrease. The money will also allow the in-house lab technicians to consolidate equipment and expand their space.
The clinic’s “EnTRUST YOUth” program provides what Rieck said is inclusive, evidence-based, medically accurate sex education to kids ages 13-18 in western Montana. This year, the program made 59 presentations to 750 students with the goal of empowering youth to make healthy, informed choices.
“Everyone has their own experiences and questions,” said Annie Zavitz, a past youth board member. “And being in a group where talking about sex is normalized, it helps to empower young adults to be in control of their own choices about sexual activity and health.”
Until now, the youth board has not had a consistent location to discuss and create curriculum, and with the expansion of the clinic they’ll finally have a permanent space to meet.
The $1.17 million raised to date is from a combination of private individuals and foundations, both locally and nationally, according to Rieck.
“We believe that the ability to control one’s own reproductive and sexual life is a fundamental human right,” said donor Tom Roberts. “But that right is not guaranteed, especially now. BMC is the only provider in our region supplying access to complete women’s reproductive health care. With a much-needed building upgrade, continued provision of these critical services is dependent on the strong support of our community.”
The clinic reports that a quarter of its patients travel 50 miles or more for a wide range of health services, a signal of strong demand.
“Access to quality health care is a basic human right, and we see our work as a fundamental piece within the greater social justice movement fighting for all human rights,” said board president Beth Hubble.