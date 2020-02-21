75 years later, Montanans remember World War II days of triumph

John MacDonald is a soft-spoken man who went on to fly 130 combat missions over Communist lines in Korea, followed by 10 years in B-47 jet bombers during the Cold War before completing a 20-year Air Force career stationed in Japan supporting U.S. troops in Vietnam. He retired to his mother’s hometown of Missoula, and is in his 42nd year in the ministry program Spiritual Discovery at prisons in Deer Lodge, Shelby and Walla Walla, Washington.

MacDonald’s voice still chokes, his eyes still mist, in recounting the miseries at Los Banos.

He remembers it all, including the ride to freedom 75 years ago on the slow-moving amtrac across Laguna de Bay.

He would be told the following month by a mission doctor in the United States that he was “in pretty good shape for a 70-year-old.”

There were no benches and the 30 evacuees were sitting on the sides of the open vehicle when pursuing Japanese troops began firing.

“Once we got on the lake we were up watching the planes flying overhead guarding us,” he said.

His emotions?

“Hard to believe that it finally happened,” he said. “We were going on elation, I guess, at that point.”