75 years later, Montanans remember World War II days of triumph

Schools were getting out for the day around western Montana at 4 p.m. on a February day in 1945 when the first American paratrooper jumped from a C-47 some 7,000 miles away.
That was the signal for Filipino guerrillas to begin their ground attack on a Japanese internment camp in the Philippines that would quickly liberate more than 2,100 starving civilians, including the family of Margaret Wickes MacDonald of Missoula.
Two and a half hours later and 1,500 Pacific Ocean miles to the northwest, the first of two American flags was planted atop Mount Suribachi during vicious fighting on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima with the help of Pvt. Louis Charlo, a young Marine from Evaro.
"Everybody was cheering. I didn't see it go up but I saw it flying," Ron Scharfe recalled this week.
A 17-year-old Navy coxswain from Chicago, Scharfe said he was helping the beachmaster below direct troop traffic after he was almost killed during the initial assault on Iwo four days earlier. The landing craft Scharfe piloted was hit and he went under. His sternum was split open, his nose was broken and four front teeth were knocked out, but he was lucky. Seventeen of the 36 Marines on board his craft died in the explosion.
A second more famous raising of a larger flag on Suribachi followed a few hours later, in early afternoon Friday Japan time and around 8 p.m. on Thursday in Missoula.
As Montana slept in the hours after midnight that night, on another continent half a world away, the U.S. Army's fabled 10th Mountain Division secured a ridge high in the snowy Apennines, opening the way to an Allied invasion of the strategic Po River Valley in northern Italy.
Orville Bjorge of Hot Springs, 22, wasn't there for the victory but down below in a field hospital. He'd been shot in the right thigh while on patrol three days earlier after he participated in the 10th Mountain's most storied feat, the scaling of 2,000-foot cliffs on Riva Ridge in the dead of night to surprise German troops who didn't believe it possible.
Bjorge, who turned 97 last month, lives in Polson these days. He's the only survivor of the 10th Mountain Division Association's Big Sky Chapter still living in Montana. The chapter's descendants association will meet for the final time Saturday at Jakers in Missoula.
“Feel-good” is not the proper term for war stories. Rife as they are with death and destruction, those of Feb. 22 and 23, 1945, are no exceptions.
But as 75th anniversaries of the widespread World War II events this weekend suggest, the days of triumph are worthy of tribute.
Like angels coming down.
That was the sensation 91-year-old John MacDonald said a 16-year-old John MacDonald got when he looked up from morning roll call to see U.S. Army paratroopers fill the sky above the Los Banos prison camp south of Manila. It was shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 23, 1945, in the Philippines.
“First I thought it was bombs, but then the parachutes opened. I could see arms and legs,” MacDonald said this week in his home in Missoula’s South Hills.
MacDonald had spent most of his life in the Philippines where his father, Rev. Kenneth MacDonald, had served for more than 30 years. His mother Margaret was the oldest daughter of William and Helen Wickes, who owned Star Garage on West Front Street in Missoula. John was one of four MacDonald children held captive with their parents in various camps since the summer of 1942.
As soon as the first of 136 men from the 11th Airborne jumped, Filipino guerrillas hiding on the ground opened fire on the guard towers. The raid was timed to catch most of the Japanese guards doing morning calisthenics in an open field, wearing only loincloths and sandals. Their guns were locked in an arms stack, close enough to the parachute landing site for the Americans to reach before the enemy did.
Rumbling into camp came 60 16-ton amphibious tanks, or amtracs. They’d traveled in the night through Laguna de Bay, a lake two miles north of camp, to evacuate the prisoners, most of whom were American and British citizens. All were in various stages of starvation and emaciation.
MacDonald and his father kept meticulous diaries in their months at Los Banos. The daily recordings were the foundation of a book MacDonald published last year through Stoneydale Press in Stevensville titled “A Normal Life: John W. Macdonald, Mish Kid, Prisoner of War.”
John MacDonald’s entry for Feb. 20, three days before the rescue, began: “Another murder! Dr. Blair died at about 6 this morning of starvation. His is the eighth death in 7 days.”
His father wrote of spending all day Thursday hectically pounding the husks off rice called palay, the only food rationed to the camp by Lt. Sadaaki Konishi, the sadistic second-in-command at Los Banos who called himself the “strongest white race hater in the army.”
“We all were completely done up when night came,” Kenneth MacDonald wrote. “When I flopped my head on the pillow about 8.30 the hole in the roof let the light of a brilliant star hit me exactly in the right eye. It was such a wonderful coincidence I immediately said to myself, ‘Another star of Bethlehem,’ that is a good omen and can only mean our speedy deliverance.’”
Alas, son John “came over and investigated and showed that it was the light from the moon which was overhead,” the older MacDonald wrote. “However I went to sleep feeling that deliverance was near and thanking God for the prospect.”
Less than 12 hours later, he was in mid-shave when he heard his son holler, “Paratroopers!” Hundreds of rejoicing prisoners quickly found refuge as the attack on the camp began, then were gladly shooed into the amtracs as the Americans burned their barracks.
The raid was an unequivocal success. American officers had a realistic expectancy of rescuing perhaps one-third of the prisoners. But all 2,147 Allied citizens and military internees made it out alive, many on stretchers. Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who commissioned the daring raid, issued a short press release later that day. “Nothing could be more satisfying to a soldier’s heart than this rescue," he said. "I am deeply grateful. God was certainly with us today.”
Bruce Henderson, whose 2015 book “Rescue At Los Banos” is perhaps the best of half a dozen written about the Los Banos raid, started it with a quote by another general. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in 1993: “I doubt that any airborne unit in the world will ever be able to rival the Los Banos prison raid. It is the textbook airborne operation for all ages and all armies.”
John MacDonald is a soft-spoken man who went on to fly 130 combat missions over Communist lines in Korea, followed by 10 years in B-47 jet bombers during the Cold War before completing a 20-year Air Force career stationed in Japan supporting U.S. troops in Vietnam. He retired to his mother’s hometown of Missoula, and is in his 42nd year in the ministry program Spiritual Discovery at prisons in Deer Lodge, Shelby and Walla Walla, Washington.
MacDonald’s voice still chokes, his eyes still mist, in recounting the miseries at Los Banos.
He remembers it all, including the ride to freedom 75 years ago on the slow-moving amtrac across Laguna de Bay.
He would be told the following month by a mission doctor in the United States that he was “in pretty good shape for a 70-year-old.”
There were no benches and the 30 evacuees were sitting on the sides of the open vehicle when pursuing Japanese troops began firing.
“Once we got on the lake we were up watching the planes flying overhead guarding us,” he said.
His emotions?
“Hard to believe that it finally happened,” he said. “We were going on elation, I guess, at that point.”
As the walls closed in on Japanese troops in the Philippines, they began an extermination process of Filipino guerrillas and their families in the Los Banos area. Henderson reported that in a two-week period starting on Feb. 21, two days before the prison camp raid, an estimated 600 to 700 residents were killed. Koniishi was later caught, tried, and hanged for his atrocities.
Even as the MacDonalds were riding the amphibious tank across Laguna de Bay that Friday morning, Pvt. Charlo was part of patrol to reach the top of Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. It was just Day 5 of a five-week battle that would be among the fiercest and bloodiest fighting in the Pacific theater. Charlo died heroically on March 2 attempting to rescue a wounded comrade in an area known as the Meat Grinder. When American forces finally prevailed, they counted some 6,800 dead and 26,000 casualties. An estimated 18,000 Japanese lost their lives defending the island.
In Italy, Bjorge's 10th Mountain Division did not rest on its laurels after securing Riva Ridge. It took Mount Belvedere on Feb. 20 and Mount della Torracia on Feb. 23, the former at great cost. Nearly 1,000 of the 13,000-soldier division died on those peaks. The 10th Mountain served in World War II combat for just four months but had one of the highest casualty rates of the war.