'Yellowstone' boosts Missoula businesses

In fact, he was in the middle of dismantling two old brick fireplaces.

“So no problem, except normally we save bricks and try not to break them,” he said. “In this case, they actually wanted the bricks pretty crushed. Because if a building explodes you know every brick will be broken.”

Fahrney said he actually hasn’t seen the show.

“But according to the dude from L.A. who we delivered the rubble to, Season 3 gets really good,” he said.

Stephanie Scott, the store manager for a Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Missoula, said they also made some substantial sales to the people at "Yellowstone.”

“We sold a lot of random stuff to them,” she said. “They’ve been super great to work with. They’re great people.”

Scott said she’s heard a lot of local businesses have benefited. A casting call for the "Yellowstone" production notes shooting runs late August through November.

“It was kinda cool. I also got to be an extra on the show,” she said. “They were looking for people to be patrons in a bar. That was fun.”