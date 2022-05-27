'Yellowstone' filming to close roads around Missoula courthouse next week

The 'Yellowstone' filming crew is back in Missoula, which means roads around the county courthouse will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Starting Tuesday, Ryman Street between Broadway Street and Pine Street will be closed to all traffic, a press release from Missoula County stated.

Closures won't impact access to the courthouse. Fire and Ice Productions will have signs and staff to help direct the general public and detours will be clearly marked.

The blocks of Ryman and Woody streets will also be closed all day Wednesday.

People won't be able to park in spaces right outside of the courthouse. Instead, parking south of Broadway Street is recommended.

The show is paying Missoula County $10,000 for use of the courthouse and courthouse lawn, Missoula County communications manager Allison Franz said.

The clerk and treasurer's office is encouraging Missoulians who need to pay their property taxes ahead of the Tuesday deadline to use the county's website to do so. The link is https://itax.missoulacounty.us/itax/

Anyone who needs to pay taxes, title a vehicle or renew their registration is encouraged to use the county's virtual queue system. The queue can be joined from anywhere by texting "Missoula Clerk" to 406-285-7490, or online at http://missoula.co/jointhequeue

