'Yellowstone' gets security from Missoula police, doesn't impact city resources or staffing

“Yellowstone” production crews have been making their way through Missoula this week, filming at various locations around town for the hit Paramount network show’s fifth season. A handful of Missoula police officers have also been on set, providing security and traffic for the show’s production staff.

The City of Missoula and the “Yellowstone” show production team, Fire and Ice Productions Inc., entered into a special event police services agreement on April 7, according to city documents.

The contract stipulates Fire and Ice Productions reimburse the city for all salary costs of having officers on sets. “Yellowstone” is covering all the costs.

“The city doesn't pay one cent for it,” the city’s communications director Ginny Merriam said.

“Yellowstone” crews have been making their way through Missoula in recent months. In May, they set up at the Missoula County Courthouse — some passersby even had the chance to spot Kevin Costner sporting a large cowboy hat while filming at the courthouse.

Earlier this week, they were spotted on Main Street near the Union Club, and on Tuesday they were posted up near the intersection of Woodford and Roosevelt Streets across from the Green Hanger.

A lone Missoula police officer stood on the grass.

The agreement is what’s called an “outside hire contract,” and Missoula police do several similar contracts throughout the year, including for sporting events around town.

“The (officers) at 'Yellowstone' are not on shift,” Missoula Police spokesperson Lydia Arnold explained. “Patrol shift strength is not affected. It’s completely separate.”

Officers not on shift can decide to pick up special event posts for extra income. The community doesn’t have fewer officers available to respond to service calls, she added.

The agreement stipulates Missoula police has the right to cancel the contract should the need for officer assistance elsewhere arise for an emergency situation.

The document doesn’t list a specific rate for the security and traffic patrol, but it says Fire and Ice Inc. is responsible for reimbursing the officers’ salaries while they’re on the clock at the sets. This includes any overtime pay.

Right now, the City of Missoula website lists an officer’s entry level pay as $29.90 per hour.

Outside hire contracts go through the city so insurance covering any injury to officers is included, Merriam said.

The contract is set to expire on Dec. 31 of this year. The Paramount network did not return a request for comment.