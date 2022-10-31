Yellowstone opens new entrance road as parks close most others

Mountainous national parks usually close their roads as snow begins to fly ahead of winter, as Yellowstone and Glacier parks are doing this fall.

But when officials gathered at Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance on Saturday, they did just the opposite: They celebrated the reopening of the newly rebuilt Old Gardiner Road. The road, formerly a 16-foot-wide dirt track that traced its roots to a stagecoach route into the park in the 1880s. It's now a paved, two-lane road connecting the park's North Entrance near Gardiner, Montana, and the settlement of Mammoth, Wyoming, in the park's north end.

The Old Gardiner Road, built high on the mountainside to the west of the Gardner River, was pressed into service as a new park entrance after U.S. Highway 89 (North Entrance Road), was destroyed in many places by historic late-spring flooding that peaked on June 13. That left the North Entrance — the park's second busiest entry and a vital connection to tourism-dependent communities like Gardner — severed from the park itself.

All that changed Saturday when the new asphalt opened, once again connecting Gardiner and the North Entrance to the park, and offering the only automobile access to park in winter. The route from Gardiner to Mammoth is the only road access to Cooke City and Silver Gate in winter.

Meanwhile, most other national park roads in the region have shut down, or will soon.

In Glacier National Park, main roads are now closed for the winter. Going-to-the-Sun Road is closed from Apgar Village, at the park's West Entrance, to Rising Sun, on the north shore of Saint Mary Lake on the park's east side. The west side of the road, from Apgar to Logan Pass, closed Oct. 1; the east side closed two weeks later.

Inside North Fork Road is closed from Apgar to Logging Creek for bridge reconstruction. Many Glacier Road and Two Medicine Road above Eagle Falls are closed due to inclement weather. Chief Mountain Highway within the park boundary is also closed. The Chief Mountain border crossing into Canada has been closed by the Canadian government since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A weather station at 6,300 feet elevation on Flattop Mountain reported 8 inches of snow depth early Monday morning. The National Weather Service predicted as little as 9 inches, and as much as 21 inches, of new snow accumulation around Logan Pass from Monday night through Wednesday night.

Up-to-date information on Glacier National Park road status is available throughout the year at nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/directions.htm.

In Yellowstone, entrance and interior roads other than the new North Entrance access and northeast access via Wyoming Highway 296 are already closed or set to close on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Beartooth Highway (U.S. Highway 212) between Red Lodge and Cooke City, where snow can accumulate up to 26 feet deep according to Montana's Department of Transportation, closed Oct. 11. Dunraven Pass, between Tower Junction and Canyon Junction, closed Oct. 21 due to snow.

All remaining roads, except the rebuilt Old Gardiner Road (now the North Entrance Road) and the road from Mammoth to the Northeast Entrance on U.S. Highway 212, will close on Nov. 1. Outside the Northeast Entrance, the state of Wyoming closes U.S. Highway 212/Wyoming Highway 296 between Cooke City and Pilot Creek sometime in early November, leaving the route from Gardiner to Mammoth to the Northeast Entrance as the communities' only road access.

On Monday, a weather station north of Cooke City at 8,700 feet elevation reported 10 inches of snow depth. A station at Canyon Village, at 7,870 feet elevation, recorded 5 inches of snow depth.

Closed interior roads will open to snowmobile traffic at 8 a.m. on Dec. 15, if conditions allow. Those roads will close to over-snow traffic in early March, and are scheduled to reopen to vehicular traffic from late April through late May, depending on conditions.

Up-to-date information on Yellowstone National Park road status is available throughout the year at nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm.