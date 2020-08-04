You have permission to edit this article.
'Yellowstone' series seeks locals for extras
Parts of "Yellowstone" were shot on the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby. Pictured are John Dutton (center, Kevin Costner) and, left to right, Walker (Ryan Bingham), Lloyd (Forrie Smith), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Jimmy (Jefferson White), Colby (Denim Richards) and Fred (Luke Peckinpah). Casting directors are currently seeking locals for season four extras.

 Paramount Network

Casting directors for Paramount Network's “Yellowstone” series are holding a virtual open casting seeking locals for season four extras, with filming starting this month in Darby, Hamilton and Missoula.

The casting is open to men and women of all ethnicities, ages 9 or older, and hired extras will be paid. Filming runs through December with strict COVID-19 protocols in place during filming and production, according to a press release.

Applicants should submit two photos and include their height, weight and clothing sizes, as well as a phone number and city of residence, to yellowstoneextrasmontana@gmail.com.

“Yellowstone” follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and the drama that unfolds surrounding his family’s generations-old cattle ranch outside Yellowstone National Park.

For more information, visit extrascasting.wixsite.com/yellowstonemtinfo.

