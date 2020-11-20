'Yellowstone' show spends big in Missoula

And that has meant a lot to local businesses and workers.

Brenda Hallas owns Ruby’s Cafe in Missoula, a classic diner that's been open for nearly half a century.

“A couple months ago some people scouting for the show were in here and asking me ‘do you mind if we take pictures’ and looking around,” Hallas recalled. “They came in later and said, ‘you’re our No. 1 choice’ and asked me if we’d be interested. We have this look that nobody else has anymore.”

The show filmed for an entire day, from 6 a.m. until almost 9 p.m., in October at the diner. They then hired a local cleaning crew to scour the whole restaurant and remove all the fake blood the next day.

“I do have to say they were incredible to work with,” Hallas said. “I cannot tell you a negative. Of course, I never met the cast, I only dealt with the crew. And the crew I dealt with was absolutely wonderful. They were so professional. They were just Johnny-on-the-spot with immediate responses.”

She said everyone from the electricians to lighting professionals were “wonderful to deal with.”