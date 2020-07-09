YMCA camp counselor went from student to teacher

Her first experience babysitting was with her brother and sister, but after getting her babysitting certificate from the YMCA summer camp class she started babysitting other people’s kids too. Her biggest challenge was babysitting a toddler and an infant less than a month old. She used every skill she had to try and make the baby happy, but she still ended up calling her mom for tips.

The babysitting class she took almost 10 years ago had a lot of overlap with the one she’s running now. She remembered learning CPR and communication skills, and doing fun activities. She also got to decorate totes and fill them with babysitting supplies like coloring books and lists of emergency phone numbers.

“I do love working with kids and I guess some of the greatest draws are that every kid is so different, and you get a chance to connect with them,” Anderson said. “… and I just really love how goofy and honest kids can be and how exciting and new the world is to them.”

One of her most treasured babysitting memories was with a pair of young sisters. It was their bath time and the two were laughing and rolling around in the bathtub like they’d just witnessed the most hysterical thing. She said she was bent over laughing by the pure goofiness of the girls’ laughter for the sake of laughter.