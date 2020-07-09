YMCA camp counselor went from student to teacher

A dozen young teens and preteens gathered in a classroom with their camp counselors on Thursday to learn CPR and other important babysitting skills as part of their YMCA Babysitting 101 summer camp.
The campers each grabbed an infant-sized CPR dummy and practiced the Heimlich Maneuver. They laid the dummy across their forearm, supporting its head in their hands, and held it at a downward angle across their leg as they pushed between its shoulder blades. Pat-pat-pat noises filled the room.
Camp counselor Rory Anderson watched from the edge of the classroom as the CPR instructor walked the campers through the movements. She noticed one kid struggling to find the right position and showed her how to maneuver just right.
Anderson is experienced with babysitting, and she’s CPR-certified as a lifeguard, although she’s luckily never had to use that particular skill. She attended the same YMCA babysitting camp she now teaches when she was 11 or 12 and has been babysitting ever since.
“The Y for so much of my life has been a second home for me,” Anderson said.
Her first experience at the YMCA of Missoula was when she was a toddler attending Mommy and Me swimming classes. She continued going to the Y for swim lessons, eventually joined swim team, and now she coaches the team. As a kid, she went there every day after school, and she found her best friends and met some of her greatest role models.
Her first experience babysitting was with her brother and sister, but after getting her babysitting certificate from the YMCA summer camp class she started babysitting other people’s kids too. Her biggest challenge was babysitting a toddler and an infant less than a month old. She used every skill she had to try and make the baby happy, but she still ended up calling her mom for tips.
The babysitting class she took almost 10 years ago had a lot of overlap with the one she’s running now. She remembered learning CPR and communication skills, and doing fun activities. She also got to decorate totes and fill them with babysitting supplies like coloring books and lists of emergency phone numbers.
“I do love working with kids and I guess some of the greatest draws are that every kid is so different, and you get a chance to connect with them,” Anderson said. “… and I just really love how goofy and honest kids can be and how exciting and new the world is to them.”
One of her most treasured babysitting memories was with a pair of young sisters. It was their bath time and the two were laughing and rolling around in the bathtub like they’d just witnessed the most hysterical thing. She said she was bent over laughing by the pure goofiness of the girls’ laughter for the sake of laughter.
“It was just an overall pure joyous moment over nothing, because that’s just what kids do,” Anderson said.
Anderson still babysits, usually for her professors. She’s going into her fifth and final year at the University of Montana, where she will earn a degree in music education and music performance as well as a certificate in entertainment management. She wants to teach music to either elementary or middle school children.
Anderson’s passion for music is something she often brings into her teaching style, said YMCA’s Director of Youth Programs Nicole Martin. She met Anderson when she stepped in to help with emergency childcare after COVID-19 started shutting down schools. She says Anderson embodies the four core values of YMCA: responsibility, honesty, caring and respect.
She is an example to the kids she works with, like Grace Grutsche. Grutsche is 14 years old and wants to be a babysitter, so she signed up for the YMCA camp, and she said Anderson made her feel comfortable and happy. Grutsche said she wished the camp would go all day instead of till noon.
Anderson will teach two more camps before the end of the summer: Kinderkubs, which is for young kids to basically play and have fun, and junior music where she’ll get to utilize her musical skills.
Martin said there have been some changes to how they operate camps because of COVID-19. They have a limit of around 15 kids per camp, and they’re spread around Missoula so they can limit exposure. They’re also emphasizing hand washing and sanitation practices.
There will be two more babysitting camps this summer Martin said, as well as a host of others including engineering and invention, culinary arts, climbing and gymnastics. A week of regular day camp costs $189, but Martin said there is financial assistance for those who need it.
For their last day of babysitting camp on Friday, Anderson and her co-counselor Perry Russell have plans to use homemade piñatas they crafted at the end of Thursday’s camp to celebrate a kid’s birthday.
“I’m hoping that all the kids feel more confident in their abilities to be great babysitters,” Anderson said. “I hope they all felt they got something each day and that they can keep asking questions.”
