About 50 people will be starting off the New Year a little sore after competing in the Missoula YMCA's Tri the New Year indoor mini-triathlon on Tuesday.
While most races involve running, swimming, or biking a fixed distance in as little time as possible, the Y's triathlon has each leg of the race set up on a fixed time, with racers going as far as they can in that time. Dennis Bender, who works as a health coach and maintenance supervisor at the YMCA, said doing it this way makes it more accessible and healthful for anyone who wants to give it a shot.
"Any race where you push your hardest is a hard race," Bender said. "We really want to see people take care of themselves, and everyone has their own way of racing against themselves."
The annual race, with this one being the 11th, is set up with an 8-minute swim, a 22-minute stationary bike ride, and a 15-minute run. Each racer has a dedicated watcher to measure the distance they achieve in each leg.
Bender said he was inspired to start the triathlon at the Y from his own experience getting healthy by pushing himself through a 5k, then a triathlon and eventually Iron Man races.
"I was 230 pounds, and I knew I could run, so I started with the Riverbank Run," he said. "I did a triathlon and it nearly killed me. So through this I want to help people learn they can do this by starting out with what's manageable for them, especially in a multidisciplinary setting, because it's so easy to get worn out on running."
You have free articles remaining.
Some of the participants come back every year for the race, and people don't have to be a member of the YMCA to participate.
Kat Franchino, the Y's marketing director and a racer this year, said everyone was welcome at all ability levels, and the races typically aren't very competitive, and there's more of a team spirit throughout all racers.
"A lot of the staff here do it and we get a little competitive, and some families who do it together get competitive, but it's just a fun time for most people, and good way to bring in the New Year," Franchino said.
Bender said this year, he decided to move it from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, and that having the holiday in the middle of the week had brought attendance down slightly, but said he was already looking forward to next year when the holiday falls at the end of the week.
"This is really a race against yourself, and giving what you've got without worrying about a set distance," Bender said. "Regardless of everything, everyone walks away happy and feeling good about what they accomplished, and that's so important."