YMCA Missoula plans big remodel, doubling child care capacity

Amidst a severe lack of affordable child care in Missoula and across Montana, the Missoula Family YMCA is embarking on a plan to double its capacity to take care of kids by remodeling its Russell Street campus. That includes the construction of a new early child care building.

The nonprofit organization announced on Thursday that it will kick off the public phase of its capital campaign, called YMCA Here for Good, with a community celebration on Thursday, Oct. 6. The event will be at the Missoula County Fairgrounds' Commercial Building from 6-8 p.m. that day, and officials will unveil the organization's new vision of its headquarters. The event will include local food trucks, music, a no-host bar and kids' activities.

“The Missoula Y is, first and foremost, a community organization," said CEO Heather Foster. "Missoula is growing and changing, and it’s important that the Y grows and changes with it."

The Y has been quietly fundraising since September 2021.

"And we’re thrilled to bring this campaign to a community level," Foster said. "We’ll be sharing the Y’s plans with the Missoula community at our kickoff event on Oct. 6.”

The nonprofit was started in 1967 and usage has grown exponentially over the past decade, Foster said. However, the physical spaces have remained relatively unchanged. The current facility was built in 1987 and the onsite child care center operates out of a donated modular building.

“Our last facility update was a decade ago and it really only focused on a small portion of our building,” Foster said. “The Here for Good campaign will allow us to update every square inch of our facility, as well as build a brand-new early child care building that will double the number of kids we can serve.”

In June of 2022, there were 50 people on a waitlist to get infant care at the Y.

The multi-million dollar campaign also includes plants for a new youth innovation center, a new fitness studio and an expanded drop-in child care center.

"We’re excited to share the early support of our campaign,” added Foster. “Our Y has always put a lot of energy into being a good fiscal steward. We’re a debt-free organization and we really pride ourselves on working with donors to make sure we’re using their gifts to make the greatest, most positive impact possible.”

The Y will announce the current amount raised during the kickoff event.

More information can be found at ymcahereforgood.com.