Missoula Family YMCA has been selected as a recipient of a $250,000 grant to fund the Missoula Family YMCA Community Project as part of Republic Services’ 2023 National Neighborhood Promise program, a nationwide community revitalization initiative.

The grant will help transform an underutilized corner of the campus into a free, 2,200 square-foot outdoor splash pad for children of all abilities.

Since 2018, National Neighborhood Promise has provided partner organizations with funding, products and services to support revitalization efforts. According to a press release, the program has positively impacted more than 9.4 million people.

The $250,000 grant comes on the heels of recent $30,000 Digital Education Grant to the Y from Spectrum. The broadband connectivity provider has committed a total of $8 million over 6 years to promote digital education and broadband technology in communities across the country.

In Missoula, the Spectrum grant will help fund the construction of a new STEAM Center, E-Gaming Lab and Digital Arts Suite on the Y’s Russell Street campus next year.