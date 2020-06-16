YMCA receives free lighting makeover thanks to electrician’s generosity

Of the total, $18,000 was spent at the YMCA, where every non-emergency fluorescent light bulb was replaced with far more efficient and environmentally friendly LED bulbs. More than 1,100 lights were replaced.

“It was a big project,” said PETES coordinator Bill Hillman. “We wanted to make sure we could hit our deadline.”

Hillman worked at the Missoula YMCA during college as a camp leader for Camp Imagination. His son, Carl, also worked as a YMCA camp counselor. Hillman said it was rewarding to give back to an organization that has given him and his family work in the past.

The YMCA team was beyond excited at the PETES offer.

“We jumped on the offer right away,” said Heather Foster, CEO of the YMCA. “I had staff asking me constantly, ‘Did you talk to the PETES Electric guys yet?’”

Foster said this project had been in the works for awhile, but that her administration had been struggling to find funding. When Petersen posted the Facebook call-out, it was the opportunity she had been waiting for. Perhaps even more than the financial relief that came with the project, it helped her feel grounded in a time of uncertainty.