The Missoula Family YMCA will unveil plans next Thursday for its new Youth Innovation Center, which will house a science and technology center, e-gaming lab and a digital arts studio next year.

The new center was made possible through Spectrum’s Digital Education Grant Program, in which the YMCA received $30,000. The donation from Spectrum was made in support of the YMCA’s $15 million Here for Good capital campaign, which seeks to revitalize the Russell Street campus.

“With more than 7,000 western Montana kids utilizing the campus regularly, building a new Youth Innovation Center to increase access to high-quality, out-of-school learning experiences and expand our STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming is an exciting component of our campus revitalization project,” said Heather Foster, Missoula Family YMCA CEO.

The Youth Innovation Center will house the YMCA’s programs in computer literacy and coding, as well as early engineering, consumer sciences, arts and digital media for teens and adolescents.

In anticipation of the new center, the YMCA is working with the local technology sector, the University of Montana and local robotics teams to design a makerspace, teaching kitchen, green screen room and an engineering lab.

“We applaud the YMCA for their education initiatives and for helping us support efforts that promote digital literacy in the Missoula community,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of Community Impact at Spectrum. “Through this partnership with the YMCA, Spectrum is able to bring essential resources to those in need and we look forward to working with them on this transformative project.”

In addition to the $30,000 from Spectrum’s grant, more funding has been secured from local companies and foundations for the construction of the center as well as the equipment that will be used after it’s completed.

However, the fundraising goal for the capital campaign has not been met. So far, the YMCA has raised $12 million and is still seeking support to raise the remaining $3 million to begin construction this summer.