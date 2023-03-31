Ser Anderson traveled throughout Montana to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday. The activist participated in multiple demonstrations affirming the rights of transgender, gender-nonconforming and Two-Spirit Montanans.

"We're human," Anderson said. "We're Montanans. We deserve to be here. We bring a lot to this state."

Likewise, Brittany Shipman traveled from Great Falls to join approximately 200 community members at the Trans Day of Visibility event in Missoula.

The elementary school teacher said the Great Falls environment isn't welcoming to diverse identities, and she wanted to show her children, 9-year-old Dean and 5-year-old Ryker, what a protest should look like.

Although the presence of a few counter-protesters was disappointing, Shipman reiterated her commitment to defending trans youth and adults.

"As teachers, we advocate for our students every day," she said. "Trans youth is no different."

Trans Day of Visibility started in 2010 as a celebration of transgender and gender-nonconforming people. Now, the leadership behind the Missoula event believes it’s crucial to highlight the presence of trans and gender-nonconforming people in Montana.

“I think it’s as important as ever to show up and give them their space to voice their experiences and beliefs,” said Kaylee Hinds with Missoula For Change.

Hinds pointed out rural states tend to get overlooked in LGBTQ+ dialogue, making members of the community in states like Montana feel left out, neglected and fearful. Gathering together in settings like the Missoula demonstration offers an antidote to that negative sentiment.

“We just get written off a lot,” she said. “We just want to create a sense of unity and community.”

Hinds stressed that showing solidarity helps people in the LGBTQ+ community feel less alienated.

“You are not alone in this state,” said Hinds.

In Missoula, especially, Hinds said the experience of LGBTQ+ community members is often more positive than in other areas of Montana. But given legislation proposed in the Legislature and across the country, Hinds emphasized there is justified fear among the community, especially from transgender and gender-nonconforming people.

“A lot of the time when we are seeing anything about trans and gender-nonconforming people, it is in a very negative light, which can be very scary,” she explained.

Hinds said bills like HB 359, which will ban Montana residents under the age of 18 from attending drag shows, create “a very negative and dangerous view.” That viewpoint pervades Montana’s culture, Hinds added, making LGBTQ+ people feel aware of their vulnerability in Missoula and around the state.

Nonetheless, Hinds remains positive about the potential to make Montana a safe and welcoming place for all. She asked allies to show solidarity and listen to their trans and gender-nonconforming peers.

“It’s going to take a very unified front to make any real change,” Hinds said. “There are no gay rights without trans rights.”