'You need to care!': Black Lives Matter rally held in Missoula

"We reject the notion that armed militia members are here for protester protection," she said. "It serves only to intimidate the free and lawful expression of free speech."

She called on the City of Missoula and the police department to join the Black Lives Matter movement in rejecting and condemning vigilantism.

Ja'Ton Simpson, a former Griz football player, said he's become a better person by facing his own anger and managing it in a better way.

"That same way, you can manage the racism that you have in you," he told the crowd. "It is something that you manage. And you practice that management over and over and over and over again."

Simpson said he's been encouraged by bans in cities across America on "no-knock" warrants and police chokeholds, similar to the move that killed Floyd on May 25.

"We are not trying to start a race war," he said. "No, we are not. We are trying to end racism. We're being actively involved in anti-racism."

Sarah Smith, a rally attendee, said she was there because she wants to support the spread of knowledge.

"I’m excited about this rally today because of their focus on educating people about the issues," she said.