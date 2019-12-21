The longest night in Missoula started with 24 names called from the steps of the county courthouse, with just as many candles lining the wall of its yard.
The names included sons, daughters, brothers, veterans and friends, and all of them died in Missoula County while homeless just this year. Local shelter workers and elected officials read the names as part of Missoula’s fourth annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial.
“You will be remembered,” the crowd of nearly 60 people answered after each name.
When the name “Dale Lee Peterson” echoed from the PA system, Terri Wood remembered a “cantankerous old man” who kept his treasured marriage license above his T.V., and donated food whenever he could.
Five months earlier, near the same steps, Peterson died from a heart attack. Wood, to whom Peterson gave medical power of attorney, wrote his eulogy.
Wood said she learned two things from Peterson: you never try to wake up a homeless man when he’s trying to sleep, and just because you don’t like someone, it doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a place to stay and food to eat.
“He just gave up, I think. He was always a responsible guy, but he ended up getting kicked out of where he was staying. It’s been a long year,” Wood said before the ceremony.
Wood has spent every Monday since October in front of the courthouse passing out extra clothes to those who need them. Of the 24 people memorialized, she knew nine.
In the four years since the city began holding memorials for those who died on its streets homeless, 2019 has been the second most deadly. During that same time, the city’s non-profits, shelters and civic leaders have wrestled with solutions to ensure that no prayers, eulogies or candles will be needed in 2020.
“Is it going to be enough? We’ll see,” Wood said.
Sixty people gathered at the Missoula County Courthouse steps on the same night in 2016, among them the heads of non-profits, city councilors and those living outdoors themselves. They mourned 30 men and women.
In 2017, pamphlets made for the memorial listed 13 names, including one man who died of hypothermia near the Northside footbridge. His death prompted the Union Gospel Mission of Missoula to open its Day Shelter as a warm shelter for the rest of the winter. The following year, a bell tolled 16 times for those who died.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday’s memorial included an honor song from Kevin Kicking Woman, and poetry from University of Montana MFA student Barry Maxwell. Maxwell, who has lived in Missoula for two years, has volunteered time at the Poverello Center to hold writing workshops for its residents.
“Thankfully, I didn’t lose anyone who I knew this year. But I have lost friends, back in Austin (Texas), both before and after experiencing homelessness. I can’t imagine being homeless in the winter here,” Maxwell said before the memorial.
Rev. Laura Folkwein of University Congregational Church provided a eulogy for each person named, with candles rising up from the people gathered in recognition.
“We know almost everyone named. They slept at the Pov, they sat at our dining room tables to eat a meal, they talked about their troubles with our staff…they will be greatly missed,” said Amy Allison Thompson, the executive director of the Poverello Center.
On the last day of 2018, the Missoula’s Salvation Army opened its winter shelter well before reaching its fundraising goal in order to accommodate a consistently overcrowded Poverello Center, which caps its capacity at 175.
“I think that one of the lessons that we learned last year, was that it was harder to coordinate because we were two separate organizations,” said Jesse Jaeger, the director of development and advocacy at the Poverello Center.
A 2019 survey conducted by the Department for Housing and Urban Development tracked 350 people admitted into local shelters in Missoula, an increase of more than 40 people from the previous year. According to the survey, more than half of those who sought shelter did so because of emergency conditions.
For the upcoming winter, the city approved both a coordinated plan between the Salvation Army and the Poverello Center to begin operating as winter shelters in October. Jaeger said the center also hired 11 additional staff members who began working at the center and the Salvation Army in November.
Jaeger said the number of those coming to the Poverello Center for overnight shelter averaged 195 in November. Buses shuttled those who the center could not accommodate to the Salvation Army, which has a maximum capacity of 50.
“We are expecting to see a sharp rise in those numbers by January and February,” he said.
Both the city and county supplied funds for the Poverllo Center to operate under its new plan, but as of Saturday’s memorial, the center is still nearly $20,000 short of its goal.
Donations can be made at https://www.thepoverellocenter.org/donate/.