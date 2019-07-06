Clouds hovering over Missoula on Saturday morning gave way to some sunshine as Summit Ristau waited for takeoff near the LZ hangar complex at Missoula International Airport.
Ristau, 13, wants to get his pilot's license before his driver's license. He'll have to wait until he's 17 to fly solo, but in the meantime, he's logging as many hours as he can under the instructional wing of pilots from the Five Valleys Flyers, the Missoula chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
On the first Saturday of each month, kids ages 8 to 17 can learn to fly for free through the chapter's Young Eagles program, which aims to get kids interested in flying and careers in aviation. Adults are invited to fly for free, too, although registration is required for all ages.
On Saturday, Ristau sat in the cockpit of a Cessna 172 beside co-pilot Bruce Doering. Before takeoff, the two went over a checklist and reviewed various controls and tasks.
"Beacon: we'll put on," Doering said. "Throttle: slight."
Doering talked Ristau through the motions as Ristau increased speed and advanced the aircraft down the runway.
"Watch your wingtip, I'll watch mine," Doering said over his headset.
It was Ristau's third time in the air. Other than communicating with air traffic control and landing the plane, Doering took the metaphorical back seat for most of the flight.
Ristau flew the Cessna over the Missoula Valley and toward Frenchtown with ease, which he credits to practicing on his uncle's flight simulator.
"You see all those cars?" Doering asked Ristau, looking down at the highway. "We're so fortunate. It's two-dimensional down there. Up here, it's three-dimensional."
Ristau smiled 5,000 feet above Missoula and reflected on his first flight on his birthday in mid-November. In an intro to flight class through Northstar Jet, Ristau got to fly over anything of his choosing so he decided to glide over Snowbowl to check on the snowpack.
With Ristau feeling confident in the air, his father Damon watched from the ground.
"This is such a great place to learn," Damon said. "There's little air traffic at small municipal airports like this."
Meanwhile, his younger brother and cousins played on a coin-operated plane ride inside the hangar.
Ristau said he has been interested in aviation for as long as he can remember. Eventually, he wants to be an airline pilot, following in the steps of his great-grandfather who flew a PBY in World War II.
Simply showing up for the monthly Young Eagles flights can help get kids who are interested in flying on the right track.
Five Valleys Flyers Young Eagles coordinator Ray Aten explained that participants have access to an online education course. In return for completing some of the classes, students can get discounts on flight instruction. There are also scholarship opportunities to train young pilots.
Aten said Five Valleys Flyers applied and received a scholarship for a kid they're currently working with from Stevensville.
Ristau is still in the early stages of training but he's showing no signs of slowing down — although he'll need to learn to speed up with practice.
As he shifted the nose of the plane toward the ground in preparation for landing on Saturday, Doering reminded him they didn't have much time to land the plane on the two-mile strip.
"There is an end of this runway, you know pal," Doering said.
Ristau took note and with Diering's help, landed the plane.
"Coming down nice and light," Doering said.