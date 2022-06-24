Young-gun runner from Polson hoping for age group record in Missoula half-marathon

Despite being 13 years old, Morgan Delaney starts her week running with her high school cross country team around the rolling hills of Polson.

“It doesn’t pass my mind that most kids are older,” Morgan said. “Even when I was 3 I did a little track.”

The young runner has already checked off some major running milestones, like finishing a mile in less than 6 minutes and taking second place in cross country at the Montana Junior Olympics last year.

She completed her first half-marathon in March, where she finished best in her age group at 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Now, she’s looking to take home the 0-14 girls' age group record in her Missoula half-marathon debut Sunday. And she’s got an experienced coach in her father, Jason Delaney, who once set the all-time Missoula Marathon record back in 2013, at 2 hours and 26 minutes — still 4th all-time.

The Missoula Marathon is returning for the first time since the pandemic knocked the weekend out of in-person action. Starting Friday, thousands of athletes are descending on Missoula for the marathon, half-marathon and 5K races.

It's Morgan’s first Missoula half-marathon, and to beat the record she would need to shave 20 minutes off her personal best. She feels good about it, but if she doesn’t get it, there’s always next year.

“I’d like to at least beat my other time,” Morgan said. "If I can go for the record I will, but I do have a second chance next year when I'm 14.”

The record-breaking attitude started forming when Morgan was 9, when she started running regularly with classmates. Sports is one of her main pastimes, competitively swimming year-round and dabbling with tennis during the summers.

Some of that mindset could have rubbed off from her father, Jason, a master-level marathon runner. In 2008, he competed in the U.S. Olympic marathon trials. He finished with a top five 50K time in North America in 2021, just one of many races nationwide he’s placed highly in.

Delaney competed in high school with Tony Banovich, the marathon’s longtime director before he passed away in October 2020, and he’s run the Missoula race for several years. As he grows older, it's the last road marathon he is willing to do.

“It's just a real good environment and it’s well-run — and it's mostly flat,” Jason, who is running the full marathon, said.

The father-daughter duo has a solid workout regime, from meeting with friends on Tuesday evenings at the Polson track to long-distance runs on the weekend. Sometimes, Morgan isn’t feeling the workout, but Jason makes sure she’s keeping up with her routine.

“He puts a lot in for me,” Morgan said, adding that her father will take over as the Polson cross country coach this fall. When the two aren’t training, they could be at a ski mountaineering race, swimming in Flathead Lake, going out to camp or getting some ice cream.

Morgan looks to follow in her dad's footsteps, wanting to go to the Olympics for running one day. But right now, she’s getting locked into the race, scanning through the race map with Jason and trying to get some rest before the big day.

“We have been working so hard it is hard to think of anything else,” Morgan said. “Hopefully I’ll have spaghetti the night before. It’s my favorite race dinner.”

