Missoula XC might be the biggest bike race you've never heard of, despite being just minutes from downtown at Marshall Mountain last weekend.

For professional mountain bikers, and particularly aspiring pros and top junior riders, the four days of Missoula XC are a critical stop on the U.S. Pro Cross-Country Tour — the highest level of racing in the nation except for the annual National Championship and a World Cup stop in Snowshoe, West Virginia. Most of the races are recognized by the cycling's global governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). This year's event drew a record 890 registered riders from around the country and world — about double the number in past years — plus families and team staff.

"This is one of the biggest cross-country mountain bike races of the year in the country," said Alex Gallego, director of Team Stampede, a Missoula youth cycling development program. "It’s a really important race for a lot of the juniors coming from around the country because it gives them a great opportunity to pick up UCI points, which are critical for start positions at Nationals, or if they get selected to World Cups or the World Championships."

Cross-country mountain biking involves riding uphill and downhill for equal amounts of vertical ascent and descent on a mixture of dirt roads and technical singletrack trail. At Marshall Mountain, racers completed multiple laps on courses ranging from 2.9 miles to 4.6 miles on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday's races were short-track events on a 0.5-mile loop near the base area.

But despite its stature as one of the most important — and most grueling — mountain bike races in the U.S., Missoula XC has become over its 11 years a somewhat intentionally low-profile event outside of the bike racing community. Throughout the weekend, there were almost no spectators beyond racers and their families, dotted along the course through mostly sunny days with late-afternoon rain. Gallego noted that "it's totally under the radar," even within the local cycling community — except among mountain bike racers.

The race began in 2011 with the intent of fomenting a fiery crowd to support Missoula's Sam Schultz in his ultimately successful bid to reach the 2012 Olympics. Now, according to race organizer Shaun Radley of MTXC Skis, Bikes and Events, Missoula XC is more of a racer's race.

"The original year, the focus was on the pro riders to get Sam Schultz to go to the Olympics, to get him points to do that," Radley said. "The pro race was really big, there was over 2,000 spectators here at Marshall Mountain. Since then, the reason that the race continues to exist is because junior mountain biking is getting more popular, and we have a very fun junior event."

Juniors flocked to Marshall and collectively experienced a variety of racing's inherent triumphs and disappointments. Broken chains at the start scuttled some riders' races before they really began. Other riders experienced newfound, and unexpected, dominance.

Breakthrough racer

"The biggest story that's happened here," Radley said Saturday evening, "is Aida Linton."

Linton, a 14-year-old Missoulian, is in her second season of racing mountain bikes with Team Stampede. Missoula XC proved a breakthrough for the young rider. She won the age 13–14 race Thursday. More significantly, she finished second overall in the 15–16 race, which started at the same time. She entered in the 15–16 category for Saturday's cross-country and Sunday's short-track, claiming second place against older riders in both events.

She said she was "really nervous" about racing up a category, despite having a hometown advantage and familiarity with the course. She opted to race 13–14 on Thursday to see how she did.

"I was shocked," she said of her performance Thursday. "My dad saw me at the top and he said I was really smiling because I was blown away. I had no idea, I thought I was going to be way back in the pack. I was blown away, I was super happy with that race."

After resting Friday, Linton's second-place repeats in the tougher class over the weekend came as no surprise to her coach, Emma Swartz, herself a former professional cyclist.

"I watch a lot of bike racing, and Aida knows how to ride her bike," Swartz said. "In the Missoula community, Aida kicks everybody’s butt — and it’s challenging. How do you apply that to the rest of the world when they come here to race here? And Aida goes up those hills so dang fast, I was like, she will be completely fine."

Linton's parents, Emily and Solon, were "pleasantly surprised" with her performance, Solon said. But not too surprised, Emily explained: "She has always been a little ahead of her age. She was born four weeks early, total surprise, so she’s surprised us her whole life. But she is driven and dedicated. When she finds something she’s passionate about, she goes for it. So in a sense it’s not a surprise, but it still is awesome to see."

Gallego said he was glad Linton chose to challenge herself in the 15–16 race, "because she really demonstrated the levels she’s riding at right now, and it’s really exceptional. She’s a really, really talented young lady. If she keeps enjoying the sport, keeps having fun with it, she could pursue this to a really, really high level."

Radley was more direct: "That would be someone who could go to Nationals and win the National Championship."

Other local success

Other locals had strong performances over the weekend.

Ellen Davis, 17, placed 16th in the UCI Junior Women 17–18 cross-country event Saturday. Elsa Westenfelder, 18, was 26th. Both race for Team Stampede.

Caleb Swartz, 23, who races for Enve Composites and Industry Nine components, finished seventh in the UCI Elite Men cross-country. Dan Mazza, 30, of MTCX was 29th. Mazza raced Wednesday's local weeknight race at Marshall and all four days of Missoula XC. Elliot Thornblade, 19, of Team Stampede was 38th.

Swartz took fourth in Sunday's Elite Men short-track. Thornblade finished eighth; Mazza was 21st.

Full results are available at competitivetiming.com/missoula-xc-results/.

'A big one for me'

Missoulians didn't have a monopoly on breakthrough performances. For 19-year-old Lasse Konecny of Breckenridge, Colorado, Sunday's UCI Elite Men race was the culmination of years he has spent overcoming health issues. Persistent stomach problems last week had him thinking that he probably wouldn't finish the race. Instead, the Bear National Team rider notched his first-ever UCI pro race win.

"Last year, I got E. Coli and it took me out for the whole entire season," he said. "I’ve been working really hard to get back and it’s just been a constant struggle for the past three seasons trying to get myself up there, and I’ve been working really hard."

On Saturday, it paid off. He was sitting in the lead group for the first two of four laps before pulling away on the climb that made up the first part of the third lap. From there, he held his lead to the finish. He crossed the finish line and fell into the embrace of cheering friends and family.

"It’s a big one for me for sure," he said. "This one for me was a cherry on top for all of the hard work I’ve been putting in. Taking this win surprised me, I didn’t even expect it."

Konecny's mother, Renata, said the victory was one the family will never forget — not the least because her younger son, Nicholas, won his UCI Junior Men 17–18 race. She also credited Radley for making "such a special place here in Missoula," where the family has traveled for Missoula XC since 2018.

"Shaun does such a great venue and he’s very nice and he’s always connected with all the athletes," Konecny said. "I like to think of Missoula as the typical, original mountain bike race course where you go up the mountain, down the mountain. I like the resort, it’s kind of quiet, lots of butterflies, you can hear the wind and the river.”

PHOTOS: Young rider breakthroughs define Missoula XC