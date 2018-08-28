A Missoula youth will be on probation until he is 21 after reportedly speeding toward a school resource officer, who in turn fired his weapon at the fleeing driver, at Big Sky High School earlier this year.
The student, who was 17 at the time of the incident, reached a plea deal with prosecutors in July, admitting a series of juvenile charges but denying the criminal endangerment charge stemming from driving toward the officer.
The Missoulian is not naming the student, who is now 18, because his case was handled through Youth Court.
In addition to youth probation, he was also sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections for five years, all suspended. That suspended sentence will be stayed if he remains in compliance with youth probation.
Judge Karen Townsend on Tuesday took a stern tone with the teenager to punctuate the seriousness of ending an ongoing marijuana habit. If he tests positive for a higher pot use than his baseline test, that violation, for example, would activate his adult DOC sentence.
The plea agreement also includes an $8,000 restitution order, most of which will go toward the dealership where the youth struck a car after fleeing the school grounds.
As previously reported, a youth probation officer was at the school investigating a photo of the student with a large amount of money and a gun in March when the student ran from the building to his car, allegedly speeding toward school resource officer Jeff Lloyd, who was blocking the school parking lot's exit.
After dodging the car, Lloyd reportedly fired his weapon at the student's car five times as he sped away. A report from the state Division of Criminal Investigation cleared Lloyd of any use-of-force infractions. He has since returned to full active duty and will return to his school resource officer position at Big Sky High School for the coming year, MPD Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said.
A short chase after the shots were fired ended when the youth crashed into a car in a dealership parking lot. Inside his car, law enforcement found 2.1 grams of cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash. The gun from the photo was found along the chase route where the student had driven up on the curb as he fled police.
The student chose not to make a statement to the court Tuesday during the hearing.