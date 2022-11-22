YWCA Housing Programs get biggest grant in history

YWCA Missoula’s Housing Programs received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, the largest private gift in the Housing Programs’ history. YWCA Missoula’s Housing Programs serves the largest number of homeless families in Montana.

The Day 1 Families Fund, founded by Amazon leader Jeff Bezos in 2018, issues annual leadership awards to organizations that help families move from unsheltered homelessness and shelters to permanent housing with the services they require to achieve stability.

“The recent affordable housing crisis in Montana has led to a significant rise in family homelessness, and so this generous grant comes at the perfect time to help us meet the urgent need in our community,” said Cindy Weese, executive director of YWCA Missoula, in a press release. “The flexibility of this grant will allow us to find creative solutions to the challenges faced by the families and individuals in our care, including a large number of children, for whom we will be able to help process the trauma of homelessness and find opportunities for a better future.”

YWCA Missoula supports more than 3,000 adults and children each year. Through short-term emergency shelter, case management, transitional housing and funding for rental assistance, YWCA Missoula helps unhoused families to find and maintain safe, stable housing and achieve self-sufficiency.

This one-time grant will help YWCA Missoula’s Housing Programs to assist children, families and expectant mothers experiencing homelessness in finding safe and stable housing, and support them with resources and care tailored to their individual needs. This includes mental health care, substance use treatment, legal aid and support for survivors of domestic violence.

YWCA Missoula’s Housing Programs was selected as a Day 1 Families Fund grant recipient by a group of national advisors who are leading advocates and experts on homelessness and service provision. The advisors focused on housing justice, racial equity and effective resource use for organizations in the program.

Over the past five years, the Day 1 Families Fund has provided 170 grants totaling more than $520 million to organizations around the country. This year, the fund issued a total of $123.45 million in grants. The fund also works to create a network of new nonprofit preschools in low-income communities.