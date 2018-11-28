Missoula’s YWCA proposes to construct a new building that would provide housing for about 31 homeless families, a domestic violence shelter with 13 sleeping rooms, and offices for staff members.
The three-story facility would be located between Second and Third streets just west of the Good Food Store, according to a brief presentation given to the City Council on Wednesday. The Family Housing Center also includes overflow space for up to eight additional families, bringing a total of 44 sleeping rooms plus 8,500 square feet of office space at 1800 S. Third St. W.
“Our current off-site domestic violence shelter is too small, without the privacy that they need, and is in constant need of repair,” said Cindy Nesselroad, the YWCA’s board president. “Missoula also is the only Montana city that has no stable and safe housing for families who are homeless. They’re trying to rebuild their lives while living in their cars.”
The housing center would replace the current program in which the YWCA provides seven to 12 vouchers every night for homeless families to stay in motel rooms while they seek more permanent living quarters. It’s anticipated that the families would stay at the facility for anywhere from 30 to 90 days while they work with the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative to find permanent affordable housing, deposits and rental assistance.
Altogether, the center would have 31 sleeping rooms. Of those, 25 will be private, fully furnished rooms, and the other six are in a shared overflow room. The 25 rooms will have full private bathrooms, and with bunk beds can sleep a maximum of five people. Larger families will be put in two rooms. Each sleeping room would accommodate one family.
These rooms are only for families with dependent children; no individuals would be housed, and the building would not be a transient drop-in facility. Meals will be served, but only to residents staying at the facility.
The 36,790-square-foot facility would replace an existing commercial building, but a Quonset hut will remain on site for storage.
Along with the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, the project is part of a working group that also includes Mountain Home, Missoula County Families in Transition, WORD and other community stakeholders.
The facility will be across the street from Sussex School, which offered a letter of support from the school board and families of students for the project and the conditional use permit needed for the group living facility. A public hearing on the permit is set for Monday night’s 7 p.m. City Council meeting at 140 W. Pine St.
Joellen Shannon, who works at Sussex, told the council they have worked closely with the YWCA and its partners to come up with a plan that allows the facility, which “serves a compelling need for some of the most vulnerable citizens in Missoula.”
“As a progressive school that seeks to instill compassion and citizenship in its students, supporting the YWCA development is consistent with our mission,” Shannon said, reading from the board’s letter. “… There is universal support in our community for the mission of the YWCA and also an overwhelming sentiment in favor of welcoming the YWCA as our neighbor.”
But the board also has a few concerns over items they said the YWCA has agreed to, but hasn’t put in writing.
It wants the YWCA to screen homeless families for drugs and criminal background before they’re admitted to the shelter, noting that anyone convicted of a sex act against a minor is prohibited from staying in the facility. The board also wants the facility not to automatically admit anyone with a violent criminal conviction. Instead, they said admittance should be contingent upon steps verifying the person isn’t a danger to other facility residents.
The board asks that adult applicants be screened for drugs upon entry to the family homeless shelter, and that those who test positive for methamphetamine not be allowed to stay there.
In addition, the board wants the YWCA to move two separate smoking sections, located near the back of the facility, away from the property line where Sussex has a play area for the kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
“Sussex School believes that the scope of services and planned policies outlined by the YWCA in the meetings with our school strike a fair balance between safeguarding our neighborhood and school, while still allowing the YWCA the ability to serve those in need,” the letter states, adding that they want these policies required as part of the conditional use permit.
Council members were generally supportive of the project, with Heather Harp noting that this will double the capacity housing people in domestic violence situations. However, she noted the Poverello homeless shelter is far exceeding its capacity, and wonders if this will be able to accommodate the needs for homeless families in the future.
YWCA Executive Director Cindy Weese said the facility is meant to rapidly get people into their own homes.
“I believe our program will lessen the demand for services,” said Weese, adding that they’ll be kicking off a capital financing campaign in the spring, but have been quietly fundraising since January. “That indicates the project is widely supported in Missoula.”