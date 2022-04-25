YWCA seeks pet foster families in Missoula

If you’ve been looking for a way to foster pets and support fellow Missoulians, the YWCA needs local families to temporarily house pets while their owners transition into safety.

YWCA staff are looking to fill pet advocate positions. An advocate is a volunteer and can be anyone who lives in the Missoula vicinity, as long as they have the time and space to host a dog, cat or small mammal.

Pet foster families take in animals while their owners are getting services they need to be safe from domestic violence, YWCA Volunteer Coordinator Alena Haugo explained.

“Animals know when their humans are in crisis,” Haugo said. “(We’re looking for people who) have the time and energy to slow down with that animal and to give them the time and space while their human is getting the resources they need through us.”

Stays typically range from 60 to 90 days, but can be as brief as two weeks.

A person interested in housing survivors’ pets will go through a brief, one-on-one training with Haugo. The training includes going over policies and guidance on how to care for the animal and avoid situations that might put them in harm’s way.

Haugo noted the YWCA hopes local landlords can be more pet-friendly.

“That’s such a huge barrier both for people wanting to be pet advocates and for our survivors and un-housed families who want to go to permanent housing and keep their pet companions with them,” Haugo said.

Some survivors can’t part with their animals when they come to the shelter. The YWCA is looking to accommodate this through renovating three rooms in its on-site domestic violence shelter to make them pet-friendly.

Staff noticed individuals weren’t accessing YWCA emergency services because they couldn’t bring their pets with them.

“It’s really hard to be separated from your pet in a time of crisis,” Haugo said. “That’s when we really started exploring the option of what we could do to remove that barrier."

Haugo brought the Humane Society of Western Montana in to consult on how to make the rooms friendly to four-legged mammals. The renovation will include installation of wood and tile floors as well as finding a designated outdoor area for animals.

Along with volunteers for foster families, Haugo says the YWCA needs pet supply donations and a veterinarian partnership.

The YWCA hopes this volunteer program can offer survivors peace of mind about their pet’s well-being while they seek emergency services, Haugo said.

“We’d love to be able to offer that respite of making sure their animal is loved while they’re trying to put together the pieces,” she said.

To sign up or get more information on volunteer advocate positions, call the main YWCA phone line at 406-543-6691.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.