YWCA to complete new $8M emergency shelter by spring

There are four massive, permanent, affordable and emergency housing projects in the works in Missoula County, but the first across the finish line looks to be the YWCA Missoula's new facility called The Meadowlark.

YWCA Missoula, in partnership with the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, recently announced they've reached their $8 million fundraising goal for the capital campaign to construct the shelter. It's being built on West Third Street, near the Good Food Store.

When it’s complete by April 2021, the 36,750-square-foot building will have 31 rooms for homeless families and 13 rooms for individuals and families fleeing domestic violence. The family housing center, which will occupy one wing of The Meadowlark and be operated in partnership with Missoula Interfaith Collaborative’s Family Promise program, will offer homeless families "same-day access to emergency housing as well as support and rental assistance to move quickly into permanent housing" according to planners with the project.

“We are on budget and on track to complete construction of The Meadowlark by March,” said Cindy Weese, YWCA Missoula Executive Director. “This would not have been possible without the generosity and dedication of this community. We are incredibly humbled by the support this campaign has received.”