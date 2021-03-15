ZACC exhibit features student artist’s playful expression of life

The entirely black and white exhibit has no shortage of visuals to keep viewers engrossed. Between the statues at the center of the room and the ink-based paintings lining the walls, hundreds of tiny and large images dance around. Even in the chaos of it all, each one of her characters wears a slight smile on their face.

Postma said she finds her inspiration from people. It’s the bravery and kindness she witnesses and receives from others that pushes her to create art that is full of hope.

“The other day I went into the pool to go swimming and this girl just said, ‘good morning Michelle,’ and I didn’t even know she knew my name,” Postma said. “Even simple things like that ... really inspires me.”

She often creates her images while swimming laps at the pool. Since there’s nothing to look at, she goes into her mind and imagines a central figure and then asks herself, “what else?” Then she builds outward.

She’ll often get these images in her head while out and about and sticks ideas in the note app on her phone. She writes out ideas in sentences to help her remember, an example being, “vacuuming girl holding up a lizard coming out of flowers and sucking everything into it.”