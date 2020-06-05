ZACC survey seeks performers' thoughts on returning to stage

They want to hear from performers who are eager to play again and those who want to wait. Questions include rating their comfort level about being in public spaces, the number of people they'd be comfortable with in a single room during Phase Three with a mask requirement; how soon and under what circumstances they want to return to performing; and the financial impact of the loss of gigs so far, and more.

The ZACC doesn't have any set timeline on resuming live performances. At the earliest, it would come during Phase Three of reopening, and even then likely conservative in its protocols. Their plan will take into account the performers' responses as well as current guidelines from the Missoula City-County Health Department.

The survey, accessible at zootownarts.org/shows-events/musicperformance, was posted this week and will likely be online for several more to allow performers to circulate it within their communities.

