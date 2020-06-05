ZACC survey seeks performers' thoughts on returning to stage

Local performers have the opportunity to share their opinions on when they'd like to perform again, their safety concerns, how they've been affected by the shutdown on live shows, and more.
The Zootown Arts Community Center created the survey to learn what the community thinks as it considers ways it could host or support live performance in the future.
"We need to figure out how we could try to fulfill a part of this mission in a way that will make the most people comfortable, and feel like they can perform here or see a show," said Mikyla Veis, the nonprofit's marketing, events and community outreach coordinator.
Last fall, the all-ages nonprofit moved into a renovated building on West Main Street with a dedicated performance space called the Show Room. It was closed in March due to concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus and hasn't yet reopened.
The ZACC wants to hear from the entire performing arts community — before the shutdown, the space hosted bands of all genres, open jazz sessions, hip-hop musicals, a dramatic play, drag shows, stand-up comedy, a book release party, and more.
They want to hear from performers who are eager to play again and those who want to wait. Questions include rating their comfort level about being in public spaces, the number of people they'd be comfortable with in a single room during Phase Three with a mask requirement; how soon and under what circumstances they want to return to performing; and the financial impact of the loss of gigs so far, and more.
The ZACC doesn't have any set timeline on resuming live performances. At the earliest, it would come during Phase Three of reopening, and even then likely conservative in its protocols. Their plan will take into account the performers' responses as well as current guidelines from the Missoula City-County Health Department.
The survey, accessible at zootownarts.org/shows-events/musicperformance, was posted this week and will likely be online for several more to allow performers to circulate it within their communities.
