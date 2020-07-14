ZACC will reopen after staff, volunteers test negative
ZACC will reopen after staff, volunteers test negative

ZACC Window Gallery (copy)

The Zootown Arts Community Center's “Messages of Hope For Our Community” window gallery is on display at ZACC's location on West Main Street in late March.

 Tom Bauer

The Zootown Arts Community Center will reopen on Wednesday after its staff and volunteers all tested negative for the coronavirus.

The nonprofit voluntarily shut its doors last Thursday after a summer volunteer, who had not been in the building since June 26, tested positive. The Missoula City-County Health Department didn’t require a closure or asymptomatic testing, but the ZACC did so as a precaution and had all their staff tested.

“Everyone, including the diagnosed volunteer currently in quarantine, is feeling well and healthy,” according to announcement the ZACC emailed and posted on social media on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Studio opens at 10 a.m. A group art show, “Architectural Impressions,” will now open on First Friday in August. The related online events, listed at zootownarts.org, will move forward.

Parents with children attending art camps were all notified last week. Camps start again on Thursday, with a regular schedule resuming next week.

