As Montana’s first presidential cabinet member, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke left a lot of marks on his home state during his two-year duty.
His results leave a mixed report card. Zinke resigned Dec. 15 (a move announced in a tweet from President Trump) with more than a dozen investigations questioning his actions and ethics pending. He accused opponents of mounting "vicious and politically motivated attacks" against him which had "created an unfortunate distraction" preventing him from properly doing the agency's work.
Nine days after President Trump appointed him in March 2017, Zinke traveled to West Glacier for a gathering with National Park Service staff and Blackfeet tribal leaders. There, he announced his intention to root out sexual harassment and discrimination in the National Park Service and all other agencies in the Interior Department.
“I have zero tolerance for sexual harassment or discrimination,” Zinke said at the gathering in the Glacier National Park Community Hall. “I will give no quarter. Harassment in any form will not be tolerated.”
On Friday, NPS Independence National Historical Park chief ranger Michelle Schonzeit filed suit in the District of Columbia accusing Zinke, Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and the department of “a large sexual harassment and sexual discrimination problem.”
Her complaint claimed Zinke and Bernhardt took no disciplinary action against an acting director of the National Park Service after he “engaged in outrageous conduct in the headquarters of the Interior Department, grabbing his crotch while gesturing at female rangers,” which became the focus of a departmental Inspector General’s investigation.
Schonzeit specifically documented incidents where she and other female NPS employees had been passed over for promotions while the department ignored its own audit conclusions, human resources guidances and “unlawful implementation of NPS promotion policy.” She also accused her co-workers of “blackballing” her after she filed Equal Employment Opportunity complaints.
At the same West Glacier appearance, he received a ceremonial blessing from leaders of the Blackfeet Tribe and heard their concerns about energy exploration in the Badger-Two Medicine area just south of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Tribal members consider the area sacred and have spent decades fighting to cancel or block federally granted leases to oil prospectors who wanted to drill there.
The Obama Administration bought out most of the leaseholders in voluntary settlements and ordered the remaining leases canceled. However, two of the leaseholders, Solenex LLC and W.A. Moncrief Jr., challenged the cancellations in court and won at the district level. In November Zinke pledged to fight against the leases, saying “I have tremendous respect for the Blackfeet Nation and strongly believe resource development in these most sacred of lands would be inappropriate.”
Zinke has kept his word on that score, according to Earthjustice attorney Tim Preso.
“The question mark is if there will be any further decision-making,” Preso said. “Obviously it won’t be under Zinke.”
Preso added Zinke did deliver on a pledge to protect the northern fringe of Yellowstone National Park from a potential gold mining operation by revoking mineral extraction rights for 20 years.
In December, Blackfeet Historic Preservation Officer John Murray said Zinke was keeping his word on preventing oil exploration in the Badger-Two Medicine. But Murray added he was not aware of any progress on another Zinke initiative to designate the area as a national monument.
That proposal was part of Zinke’s report to President Trump on the legal status of recent national monuments that led to extensive reductions of the Bears Ears and Grande Escalante national monuments in Utah. Zinke included the Missouri Breaks National Monument in his review, but decided it should not be altered. And he advised Trump to create a new 130,000-acre monument in the Badger-Two Medicine.
“He didn’t do anything on that that we know of,” Murray said on Wednesday.
After the West Glacier visit, Zinke also made a quiet stop at the National Bison Range in Moiese. Soon after, he initiated a series of decisions that resulted in two years of turmoil.
In April 2017, he announced he was changing course on an Obama Administration plan to hand management of the refuge to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. A month later, he cut-and-pasted the same wording into another announcement that he was still working on the reconsideration.
A lawsuit settlement in January required the Fish and Wildlife Service to complete a detailed Comprehensive Conservation Plan outlining its goals for the next 15 years. The status of CSKT management or co-management remains undefined.
Zinke pleased bird hunters in Montana when he announced secretarial orders to expand access to federal wildlife refuges, including the Swan River National Wildlife Refuge east of Bigfork. He rescinded Obama-era restrictions of lead ammunition and fishing tackle and promoted collaboration between state and federal wildlife agencies to conserve winter range and migration corridors.
The Lodgepole Complex fire in July 2017 blackened 270,000 of acres of grassland in and around Garfield County. Ranchers appealed to Zinke to open a portion of the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge as emergency grazing for their cattle. Zinke responded within days, noting “At the end of the day, the government belongs to the people. We’re happy to do it.”
Zinke grew up in Whitefish, and frequently spoke of his affection for Glacier National Park. He also took direct interest in some of its activities.
Some cases were well-received. After Sperry Chalet’s dormitory burned down during a firestorm on Aug. 31, 2017, Zinke declared that rebuilding it under budget and ahead of schedule was a personal commitment. He also earmarked $12 million in the Interior budget for Sperry’s benefit. About $4 million of that was spent on work during the three-month construction season of 2018, resulting in shored-up stone walls, a new roof, interior floors, windows and doors.
But an intervention into Glacier’s efforts to protect the park’s lakes from invasive aquatic species drew harsh criticism. In July 2017, Zinke ordered Glacier Park officials first to drop a temporary rule closing park waters to boating after invasive mussel larvae were detected in Tiber Reservoir east of the park border. A week later he reversed himself, and the restrictions were reinstated.
“The places where he bullied his way in, put on a flat hat and said ‘I’ll tell you how to manage,’ he generally fell down,” said Michael Jamison of the National Parks Conservation Association. “I had great hopes for the guy. I think it’s a good thing to have a secretary of Interior from the West, from our state. But he was a tremendous let-down for conservation.”
Aside from announcing the decision to delist grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from Endangered Species Act protection in July 2017, Zinke’s name was rarely mentioned in the effort to recover grizzlies in the Lower 48 States.
But he personally weighed in last March after word surfaced that the recovery effort in Washington’s North Cascades Ecosystem had effectively stopped. Zinke traveled to Sedro-Woolley, Washington and declared work on the reintroduction of grizzlies to that 6.1-million-acre region would be completed by late summer. In December, North Cascades representatives told the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee in Missoula that work was moving along, with stakeholder public meetings and a possible draft record of decision available by next June.
However, observers in Washington were critical of Zinke’s pledge to speed up the process, saying he had little to show after his visit. A coalition of six groups sent Zinke a letter in October asking what was going on.
“There hasn’t been any formal public comment period since it closed in April 2017, so they have no legal way to accept the new information,” said Graham Taylor of the National Parks Conservation Association. “It appears the Canadians have recovery plans in works. It would be nice to beat the Canadians to the punch, but the way things are going, they might put some bears on the ground before we do.”