When Missoula Rep. Zooey Zephyr and her fiancée, activist Erin Reed, visited Glacier National Park this summer, the couple was approached by a group of burly flannel-clad residents in a Dodge Ram with Flathead plates.

“I’m a Courtenay Sprunger Republican,” one of the men said to Zephyr and Reed, referencing the conservative Kalispell legislator, “but I’d sit on that bench for you.”

Reed remembers feeling amazed by the broad swath of support her partner has garnered from Montanans of all stripes in the wake of the tumultuous 2023 legislative session.

“People might see these laws and form this impression (of Montanans) that’s not borne out by seeing the people here,” said Reed. “It’s been a beautiful experience.”

Since the session ended in the spring, Zephyr has proposed to Reed, traveled the world and continued to participate in LGBTQ+ advocacy in Montana and across the country. But she’s insistent Missoula remains her home base because of the deep connections she’s formed with the community here.

“When I transitioned,” Zephyr recalled, “Missoula took care of me in a way that I cannot articulate how much I needed at the start of my transition.”

That support gave special resonance to her proposal to her then-girlfriend at Missoula’s Queer Prom in May.

“It was really special to me personally,” said Zephyr, “and it felt like in a year with so many attacks on queer people, it felt like a moment of planting the flag of trans joy and I couldn’t be happier.”

Both Zephyr and her fiancée are transgender women.

According to Reed, the pair is planning a wedding for 2024 and, in the meantime, jetting across the country to support the fight for LGBTQ+ rights writ large. In June alone, Zephyr spoke at Pride events in Florida, New York, California, Ohio and other states, meeting prominent legislators, attending the GLAAD Media Awards and visiting the White House for its Pride event.

But despite the illustrious elbows she’s rubbed up against, Zephyr maintains some of the most impactful experiences have been with everyday LGBTQ+ community members, from a San Francisco eighth grader who organized a youth rally, to a Florida 40-year-old who is pushing back against some of the most far-reaching anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the country.

“Every step,” she said, “at every age across the fight, people are willing to put in the work to make sure LGBTQ people don’t have to go back in the closet.”

To her friend and Democratic organizer Andy Nelson, who also heads up The Center in Missoula, Zephyr is a shining example of using one’s voice to make a difference.

“Representative Zephyr had an incredible session as a first-time legislator,” said Nelson, who chairs the Missoula County Democrats.

Nelson, who has been involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy for years, said Zephyr’s presence in the Montana Legislature made a difference from day one, because anti-LGBTQ+ efforts have morphed from attacks on gay rights, particularly marriage, to other issues.

“The main target is trans people,” he said. “That’s why her voice is so important right now.”

And although he acknowledged many of the bills Zephyr fought against were eventually signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, Nelson was confident legal challenges will finish the work the legislator started on the House floor.

“Eventually they will be found unconstitutional in a court of law,” Nelson said. “It’s a process so it’s going to take time. We are fighting tooth and nail to shut it down.”

Zephyr hopes her presence — and her resistance against the censure on the House floor — lends hope to the many allies fighting alongside her. She underlined the sign-off that marks all of her official communications: “with pride and determination.”

She said she feels those notions more strongly now than ever, and she wants to inspire others to feel pride and determination in their own fights, whether they are for LGBTQ+ rights, renters’ protections, environmental causes or other progressive issues.

Zephyr’s primary motivation outside her legislative work is to support other activists to find the avenues through which they can effect the most change.

“More fundamentally,” she said, “it’s about finding the space where your voice can make a difference. That was my driving principle when I got elected.”