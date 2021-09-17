Zoom in the courtroom: Video platform increases accessibility, could be here to stay

“I certainly think what it has helped with is people not having to travel. That’s been huge,” Judge Marks said, explaining defendants not having to expend resources and time to travel to Missoula just for court has boosted court attendance.

Many defendants out of custody are also employed during the day, so being able to video call into court on a quick work break has made it easier for people to be present.

“There’s no reason someone should have to miss work for a five-minute status review,” Judge Marks said.

Streamlining

While in-person appearances are still required for more significant hearings, like change of pleas or sentencings, being able to appear remotely for quick status check-ins has streamlined the process.

Most defendants he works with prefer to use Zoom now, said Eli Parker, a Missoula Public Defender.

“I think it really reduces stress for them, you can wait hours for a three-minute hearing,” Parker said, adding it’s better to do this over Zoom where you can multi-task instead of waiting in person at the courthouse.