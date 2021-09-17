Zoom in the courtroom: Video platform increases accessibility, could be here to stay

While Missoula’s courts have faced a share of challenges during the pandemic. Zoom has emerged as a silver lining that may be here to stay.
Zoom became a fixture of Missoula’s courts when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Since then, while there have been some hiccups, it has opened the door for technological advances and provided a new window into the court system.
Increased accessibility in the legal system and demystification of the court process have emerged as pillars of Zoom’s implementation in the courts.
“The benefits have become apparent in regards to accessibility,” Missoula County District Court Judge Leslie Halligan said.
Ease of access
Judges and attorneys point to Zoom’s chief benefit of creating a system that makes it easier for defendants to appear remotely when work or distance precludes them from showing up with ease.
In his four years appearing alongside defendants, Missoula Public Defender Jacob Coolidge has seen the hurdles people encounter when they have scheduled court appearances, adding Zoom has decreased the failure to appear rate.
Missoula County District Court Judge Jason Marks said he sees Zoom's value in helping people access hearings when they’re living out of the county.
“I certainly think what it has helped with is people not having to travel. That’s been huge,” Judge Marks said, explaining defendants not having to expend resources and time to travel to Missoula just for court has boosted court attendance.
Many defendants out of custody are also employed during the day, so being able to video call into court on a quick work break has made it easier for people to be present.
“There’s no reason someone should have to miss work for a five-minute status review,” Judge Marks said.
Streamlining
While in-person appearances are still required for more significant hearings, like change of pleas or sentencings, being able to appear remotely for quick status check-ins has streamlined the process.
Most defendants he works with prefer to use Zoom now, said Eli Parker, a Missoula Public Defender.
“I think it really reduces stress for them, you can wait hours for a three-minute hearing,” Parker said, adding it’s better to do this over Zoom where you can multi-task instead of waiting in person at the courthouse.
Courts have wanted to implement something akin to Zoom that minimizes in-person appearances for less significant hearings for a while and the pandemic expedited this process, said Missoula County Justice Court Judge Alex Beal.
Beal handles initial appearances from the county jail. These have always been conducted via video, but now happen over Zoom instead of PolyCom, a similar technology the courts used to connect with incarcerated defendants.
Safety and comfort
Hearing attendance from victims in domestic violence cases has also gone up since the implementation of Zoom, Judge Halligan said. Since appearing on video mitigates having to see defendants, survivors tend to feel more comfortable participating in proceedings.
Both Judge Marks and Judge Halligan also pointed to Zoom as creating a safer, more comfortable environment for survivors of domestic violence cases. Judge Marks said this is especially true in order of protection hearings.
“I think there’s a much higher level of comfort with someone who is seeking an order of protection to appear by Zoom and not have to appear in the same room with the person they’re trying to get the order against,” Judge Marks said, adding it’s less intimidating for survivors to have that physical distance.
Challenges
Even with its compelling benefits, Zoom is not free of challenges.
After watching the process for about 18 months, judges and attorneys overwhelmingly say technical challenges, mainly internet connection issues, are the main frustration courts have with the video software.
Spotty connection and low bandwidths cause delays and confusion, Judge Halligan said. Both she and Judge Marks said their court reporters have struggled with accurately recording everything that happens in a hearing when words are muffled or lost altogether.
Exchanges ranging from “I can’t hear you” or “What?” or “Can you repeat that?" between judges, court reporters and other involved parties cause delays.
In the actual courtrooms, proceedings are bogged down by the shuffling of microphones, audio cutouts and Plexiglas barriers for COVID-19 that obstruct sound.
Judges also point to court decorum as sometimes lacking in Zoom appearances.
“If I had a nickel for every ‘please don’t go to the bathroom’ or ‘ma’am please put a shirt on’ request,” Judge Beal said. “My personal favorite is when people come in for a driving while suspended ticket and have the video on while they’re in their car driving.”
Worth the price
Zoom use in Missoula's courts is paid for by the state, Missoula County Chief Information Officer Jason Emery said.
“This Zoom subscription is for court only and is not utilized for general county functions,” he added.
For Justice Court and Detention Center proceedings, costs total $599.10 per month. This includes Polycom services, three Zoom Pro licenses for both justice court departments, as well as two cameras in the Missoula County jail and one in the youth detention department, Emery said. The license covers up to 500 participants per meeting with unlimited recording abilities.
In Missoula County District Court, the five Zoom licenses for the five judicial departments also total $599.10 per month. Thirteen individual professional host licenses are also supplied at $249.21 a month. Altogether, the costs for Zoom in district court total $10,179.72 annually.
With Missoula County seeing a prolonged surge in COVID-19 cases, Zoom likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. For most, Zoom as a permanent addition to Missoula’s courts is something they want to see for the long-haul.
“It’s a monumental step in the right direction,” Coolidge said.